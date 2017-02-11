JYP’s Wonder Girls go out on top with ‘Draw Me’

The farewell single “Draw Me” from recently disbanded girl group Wonder Girls was released on Friday and placed at the top of the charts.The girls were able to take number one on six music charts including Mnet, Genie, Naver Music, Bugs, Olleh Music and Soribada. The song was written and composed by group members Ye-eun and Yubin, with help from producer Hong Ji-sang.Yubin later posted a letter to the girl group’s fansite, expressing both sorrow and gratitude to fans.“You must have been hurt and confused about the recent news, and I’m sorry I couldn’t come to take care of you guys even a day earlier,” she said. “Thanks for looking after, supporting, and loving the Wonder Girls until now.”Additionally, JYP Entertainment producer and the girl group’s mentor J.Y. Park said on Instagram, “Wonder Girls are such pretty and nice kids… They are honest, sincere, modest, and smart… They started off with a song I wrote, but ended up reaching first place with a song they made themselves…”The producer concluded his message with advice to his peers, saying, “Things may be scary since this is the start of a new beginning, but just look at it in the long-run. What really matters is 10 years, or even 20 years from now.”By Chung Jin-hong