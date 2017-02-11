KMA to punish doctors for selfie with cadaver

The Korean Medical Association (KMA) announced on Friday that it will take disciplinary actions regarding the five doctors who took a commemorative selfie while standing in front of a cadaver.After the picture of the cadaver was posted on Instagram on Tuesday, a flood of comments has followed, most of them critical.“This is not the proper treatment of a corpse,” one user wrote.“They are unqualified to be doctors,” said another.In response, the KMA has announced it will take disciplinary measures. In their press release on Friday, the association expressed regret over the incident.The KMA emphasized that after the doctors involved undergo a thorough investigation and review through specialist evaluation and the central ethics commission, it will lay down strong disciplinary action.The association has confirmed the identities of two of the five individuals involved, an Inha University professor who led the seminar in the Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital in Seocho District, southern Seoul, and a doctor from the Gwangju area who took the picture.“We are aware that in Gwangju, the regional medical association has started the process of disciplinary measures,” said Kim Joo-hyun, spokesman for the association, “and those measures are slated in Incheon through the internal hospital commission.”He added, “Through fact-finding, we expect to figure out who the rest of the doctors are. Rather than fining them for negligence, we view this as falling under ‘injuring the dignity of the medical profession,’ and serious disciplinary action and suspension of medical licenses is possible.”BY CHUNG JONG-HOON [hwang.hosub@joongang.co.kr]