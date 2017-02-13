Lessons from Japan (국문)

Whenever there is trade friction between Japan and the United States, Japan often uses the phrase gaiatsu. Literally, it means foreign pressure, but it refers to the United States’ “Japan-bashing” because of trade imbalance, Japan’s regulation or a low yen trend. It is different from mere pressure. The United States has been exerting gaiatsu to change adverse trade conditions or Japan’s passive attitude.
Japan used it to persuade domestic interest groups and sought to change its direction through deregulation.
Gaiatsu symbolizes a unique cartel between the United States and Japan, epitomizing the wisdom of controlling discords without hurting the foundation of alliance.
It doesn’t mean that there was no resistance in Japan. In 1989, at the height of trade dispute with the United States, nationalist Shintaro Ishihara, former governor of Tokyo, and Akio Morita, former chairman of Sony, published a book titled “The Japan That Can Say No.”
In a recent interview with a magazine, he said that Tokyo should pursue a “Japan First” policy, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s America First. “It will work if you tell Trump, ‘When cowboys shoot at each other, they both get hurt.’”
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s response to Trump’s pressure on Japan is flexible. He is using the pressure as means to accomplish his security ambitions. As Trump demanded greater contribution in security expenses, he promised qualitative and quantitative reinforcement of Japan’s defense strength. He used ambiguous rhetoric while avoiding mentioning the cost when U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited Japan last week.
Without foreign pressure, it is not easy to discuss increased defense strength in Japan, where people are allergic to a war. Expanded defense capability would ultimately spur Abe’s “active pacifism.” Also, Washington can no longer blame Japan for a “free ride” in security.
The Abe government recently resumed the construction of a U.S. Marine airfield in Okinawa, despite fierce local protests.
In trade, cooperation between the government and businesses is noticeable. “Japan Inc.” seems to be reviving. Abe recently met with Akio Toyoda, Toyota Motor Corporation president, to prepare for the U.S.-Japan summit meeting.
Toyoda also said that politics and businesses should add strength to each other. The partnership business package that Abe is offering for Trump’s job creation drive is a collaboration between the government and private sector.
At the first summit meeting with Abe on Feb. 10, Trump may have discovered Japan Inc. Japan is united before foreign pressure. Korea can learn from Japan’s preparation for the summit, which is considered to be the most significant post-war meeting.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 11, Page 26
*The author is the Tokyo bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
OH YOUNG-HWAN
미일 통상 마찰 때 일본에서 곧잘 등장하는 용어가 외압이다. 미국이 무역 불균형이나 일본의 규제, 엔저 문제를 때릴 때 사용한다. 외압의 일본어인 가이아츠(Gaiatsu)는 미국에서 보통명사가 됐다. 가이아츠의 뉘앙스는 단순한 압력(pressure)과 다르다. 미국은 대일 무역 역조나 소극적 태도를 바꾸려할 때 가이아츠를 가해왔다. 일본은 이를 명분으로 국내 이익단체를 설득해 규제완화 등의 체질 개선을 꾀했다. 가이아츠는 미일 간의 독특한 카르텔을 상징한다. 미일 동맹의 근간을 흔들지않고 갈등을 관리하는 지혜가 응축돼 있다고나 할까.
그렇다고 일본내 반발이 없었던 것은 아니다. 미일 무역 분쟁이 한창이던 1989년 국수주의자 이시하라 신타로 전 도쿄도 지사와 모리타 아키오 전 소니 회장은 『노(No)라고 말할 수 있는 일본』을 출간했다. 이시하라는 일본의 기술 우위를 교섭에 활용하고 일본의 권리를 더 적극적으로 펴라고 주문했다. 이시하라는 최근 잡지 대담에서 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령의 미국 우선주의를 빗대 일본 우선주의로 가야한다고 주장했다. "트럼프한테는 '카우보이끼리 서로 총을 쏘면 그쪽이 다친다'고 하면 통할 것”이라고도 했다.
트럼프의 대일 압박에 대한 아베 신조 일본 총리의 대응이 유연하다. 안보 분야에선 외압을 정권의 숙원을 푸는 쪽으로 활용하고 있다. 트럼프의 안보 부담 증대 요구에 방위력의 질적·양적 강화를 약속했다. 비용 얘기는 피하면서 묘한 수사(修辭)를 구사했다. 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관의 지난 주 일본 방문 때다. 방위력 강화는 전쟁 알레르기가 강한 일본에서 외압이 없으면 들고나오기 쉽지 않은 말이다. 방위력 확대는 결과적으로 아베의 기치인 적극적 평화주의에 날개를 달아준다. 미국엔 안보 무임승차론을 꺼내기 어렵게 만든다. 아베 내각은 오키나와현 미 해병대 비행장 이전 공사도 최근 재개했다. 주민의 반발이 거세지만 미국과의 합의를 내세워 밀어부치고 있다.
통상 분야는 정부와 재계의 협력이 눈에 띈다. 관민(官民) 협조의 '일본주식회사'가 부활하는 듯하다. 아베는 최근 미일 정상회담 대책 협의 차원에서 도요다 아키오 도요타자동차 사장을 만났다. 트럼프가 트위터로 도요타를 거명하며 멕시코 공장 건설 계획을 비판하면서다. 아베로선 워싱턴에 다수의 로비스트를 갖고 있는 도요타 측의 고급 정보를 활용할 수 있다. 일본 관가에선 정부가 자동차 업계와 '올 재팬(All Japan)'으로 미국에 대응하겠다는 얘기가 흘러나왔다. 도요다 사장도 "정치와 기업이 강점을 보완할 수 있는 것이 좋다"고 말했다. 아베가 트럼프의 고용 창출 드라이브에 발맞춰 들고가는 협력사업 패키지도 관민 합작품이다.
트럼프는 10일(현지시간) 아베와의 첫 정상회담에서 일본주식회사를 발견했을지도 모른다. 외압에 하나로 똘똘 뭉친 일본 말이다. 전후(戰後) 가장 중요하다는 이번 회담에 대한 일본의 준비 과정은 우리에게도 많은 시사점을 준다.