Stop pressuring the court (국문)
헌재 위협하는 선동 멈추자
Feb 13,2017
The rumor mill is in full swing in Korea, worsening the schism ahead of the Constitutional Court’s impeachment trial of President Park Geun-hye. Rumors, theories and fake news dominate online platforms, and the Saturday rally against the president got bigger with the support of ultra rightists and supporters of Park. Politicians added confusion with their vocal pressure on the Constitutional Court to speed up the trial process.
The Blue House labels the public protests as a mudslinging campaign, while critics suspect the presidential office is behind the marches by nationalists. The nation has become contentious, divided and distrusting.
Constitutional Court Justice Lee Jung-mi, acting chief justice, gave a Feb. 23 deadline to the legislature to deliver its final statement on the impeachment of the president, and the same to the president for her last written defense. The highest court warned witnesses that their testimonies would be ruled out if they fail to show up on designated dates. That means its pre-judgment procedures will end by Feb. 22.
Under that timeframe, the court would hear a final defense no later than early March so that Lee would be able to deliver the court ruling before she retires on March 13.
After the trial schedule has been set, various outside forces are out to influence the court decision. The online rumor mill grinds out various rumors. Bogus reports sounding like legitimate news fuel speculation. Justice Lee warned against speculation aimed at discrediting the highest court bench. Yet law enforcement authorities are doing nothing to contain the spread of rumors.
Anti-Park rallies have moved from near the presidential office to the Constitutional Court to demand a quick judgment. Another group has gathered from various parts of the country to renounce the impeachment. The cacophony could undermine the justice.
Politicians are fanning the unrest. The main opposition Democratic Party and its presidential candidates have all called on the public to demand Park’s removal from office. Loyalists of Park have joined the pro-Park street marches.
Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party remains the sole voice of reason on the opposition front, warning politicians of trying to pressure the Constitutional Court. The court ruling must be awaited without any judgment or presumption. Society should remain calm with faith in the top bench.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 11 Page 26
탄핵심판의 시간이 다가오면서 분열과 갈등이 더욱 격해지고 있다. 온라인에선 각종 괴담과 루머, ‘가짜 뉴스’가 난무하고, 오프라인의 광장에서는 탄핵 찬성과 반대 집회가 세 대결의 양상으로 과열되고 있다. 정치권마저 혼란을 부추기며 헌법재판소를 노골적으로 위협하고 있다. 청와대에선 촛불집회를 민심이 아닌 정치선동으로 몰고, 태극기집회는 자발적 조직이라는 프레임을 짜며 국면전환을 시도한다는 소문도 나도는 지경이다. 나라와 국론이 두 쪽 날 정도로 극한 대립으로 치닫고 있어 걱정이다.
이정미 헌법재판소장 권한대행은 그제 국회와 박근혜 대통령 양측에게 ‘최종 의견서’를 23일까지 제출하라고 요구했다. 또 출석 예정 증인들이 불출석하면 재소환하지 않겠다고 했다. 이는 22일까지 예정된 증인신문을 끝으로 증거조사와 증인심문을 마무리하겠다는 뜻이다. 이 일정대로라면 헌재는 2월 말이나 3월 초 최종 변론 기일을 열고, 이 권한대행의 임기(3월 13일) 이전에 대통령의 파면 여부를 매듭지을 수 있다는 것으로 해석된다.
이처럼 탄핵심판이 급박하게 돌아가면서 헌재에 영향을 미치려는 기도들이 판치고 있다. 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)에선 재판관의 실명과 얼굴 사진이 담긴 탄핵을 둘러싼 ‘기각설’,‘연기설’, ‘3월 대란설’이 무차별로 유포되고 있다. 이런 루머를 악용한 ‘가짜 뉴스’도 춤을 추고 있다. 이 권한대행이 “공정성을 훼손할 수 있는 억측”이라고 경고한 것처럼 모두 근거 없는 낭설일 뿐이다. 불순한 정치적 의도가 담긴 루머는 사회에 독소처럼 퍼지기 마련이다. 수사기관이 왜 이를 방치하는지 이해할 수 없다.
오늘 열리는 촛불·태극기 집회도 지금까지와는 다른 양상이 예상된다. 탄핵을 지지하는 촛불집회는 ‘신속한 탄핵 인용’을 외치며 헌재 주변에서 행진을 예고했다. 탄핵을 반대하는 태극기 집회는 ‘전국 총동원령’에 따라 각지에서 대대적으로 모여들어 '탄핵 기각'과 ‘계엄령 선포’를 주장한다. 헌재의 판단에 영향을 미치려는 이 모든 움직임은 공정성만 해칠 뿐이다.
정치권도 군중심리에 편승해 헌재를 압박하고 있다. 더불어민주당은 총동원령을 내렸고, “촛불을 더 높이 들어야 한다”는 문재인 전 대표, 안희정 충남지사, 이재명 성남시장 등 대선 주자들도 대거 합류한다. 새누리당의 친박 인사들은 탄핵 반대 토론회를 개최하고 태극기집회에 동참하며 맞서고 있다.
촛불집회를 불법 시위로 규정해 헌재의 판단에 개입하려는 청와대 일각의 시각은 온당치 않다. “정치권이 헌재를 압박하는 건 바람직하지 않다”는 국민의당 안철수 전 대표의 입장이 옳다. 헌재의 최종 판단은 어떠한 편견이나 예단이 없는 가운데 나와야 한다. 박 대통령의 탄핵 사유가 헌법 제65조에 따라 “(대통령) 직무집행에 있어서 헌법이나 법률을 위배한 때”에 해당되는지를 흔들림 없이 따질 수 있도록 우리 사회가 도와야 한다. 그래야 뒤의 후유증을 막을 수 있다. 어떤 결론이 나와도 모두 승복하겠다는 '사회적 선언'도 생각해봄직 하다.