Time to deploy Thaad (국문)

North Korea once again fired a Musudan missile yesterday. The mid-range missile launched from a location in North Pyongan Province flew 500 kilometers (311 miles) into the East Sea. North Korea test-fired the missile eight times last year, but failed seven times. This time, the North succeeded in firing the missile after shortening the missile’s original range from over 3,000 kilometers to 500 kilometers. The Mususan missile can reach as far as Okinawa, where U.S. forces positioned to back-up the troops in South Korea are concentrated.
The North’s launch of the ballistic missile — its first this year — is the first since the inauguration of the Donald Trump administration in the U.S. Pyongyang took the action a day after Trump underscored the priority of the nuclear and missile threats shortly after a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The North’s latest move can translate into a brazen challenge to the Trump administration.
Our Air Force’s Green Pine Radar system and Navy’s Aegis ships traced the missile’s trajectory after immediately detecting it. That deserves our praise. Kim Kwan-jin, head of the National Security Office, also had a telephone conversation with his U.S. counterpart Michael Flynn to discuss the North’s unceasing missile provocations. It is fortunate that our national security system is working even amid a leadership vacuum after President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment.
Politicians also jumped on the security bandwagon. Moon Jae-in, former leader of the Democratic Party and a frontrunner in polls ahead of the next presidential election, condemned the North’s reckless move, while South Chungcheong Gov. An Hee-jung from the same party denounced it as a “clear violation of a UN Security Council resolution.”
What attracts our attention is the missile site’s close proximity to a nuclear facility. Security experts think it could help the North to load nuclear warheads onto its ballistic missiles — most likely on Musudan and Rodong missiles — more easily than before. If the North fires a nuclear bomb over a big city — whether in South Korea or Japan — it could cause massive casualties. The ruling and opposition parties as well as the international community must concentrate on preventing and countering the threats.
North Korea shooting a Musudan missile raises alarm bells because our Patriot missile system can hardly intercept it. But the Thaad system can defend against such an attack. The North must understand that its threats will only lead to our annihilation.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 13, Page 30
북한의 핵 개발과 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)에 대한 미국의 대응 분위기가 갈수록 강경해지고 있다. 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관은 지난 7일 청문회 서면답변에서 북한 핵ㆍICBM 관련, “모든 옵션이 테이블 위에 있다”고 말했다. ‘모든 옵션’은 미국이 군사적 수단을 배제하지 않는다는 표현이다.
2001년 북한의 고농축 우라늄(HEU)프로그램이 노출되면서 당시 도널드 럼즈펠드 미 국방장관이 언급한 이후 16년만에 처음 등장했다. 틸러슨 장관은 또 북한과 거래하는 중국 등 제3국 기업을 제재하는 ‘세컨더리 보이콧’을 실시하겠다고도 했다. 북한 핵과 ICBM에 대한 미국의 위기감은 여기서 그치지 않는다. 지난 7∼8일 미 상ㆍ하원에서 한반도 전쟁 발생에 따른 미군의 대비태세가 거론됐다. 짐 인호프 상원 군사위 소위원장은 “미국은 동시에 (2개의 전쟁에서)싸울 수 없는데 가장 신경 쓰이는 것 가운데 하나가 한반도”라고 말했다.
미국이 중동 등에서 전쟁을 치르는 동안 한반도에서 전쟁이 생길 때 미국이 감당할 수 있는 지를 지적한 것이다. 빈센트 브룩스 한미연합사령관은 지난 7일 “미군은 반드시 공격(선제타격) 역량을 확보해야 한다”고 강조했었다. 미국 조야에서 ‘한반도 전쟁’‘(대북)선제타격’이 계속해서 거론되는 모든 책임은 북한에 있다. 북한 김정은 국무위원장이 신년사에서 “(미국을 표적으로 하는)ICBM 발사 마감단계”라고 밝혔기 때문이다. 중국도 북한의 핵 개발을 억제하기는커녕 사실상 방조했다. 중국이 말로는 유엔 안보리의 대북경제제재에 참여한다고 했지만 북ㆍ중간 경제교류는 별로 줄지 않았다.
문제는 북 핵ㆍ미사일로 한반도에 전쟁이 나면 한국은 당연히 엄청난 피해를 입겠지만, 북한과 중국도 결코 피해갈 수 없다는 점이다. 김정은 정권이 붕괴될 수도 있다. 한반도에서 전쟁을 예방하기 위해 북한은 비핵화에 적극 나서야 한다. 어떤 도발도 큰 재앙을 초래할 수 있다. 중국도 실효성 있는 대북제재에 동참해야 한다. 정부와 차기 대선주자들역시 '한반도 평화' 관리에 최우선 방점을 찍어야 할 것이다.