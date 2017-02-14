Moon Hee-joon, Soyul officially tie the knot

Moon Hee-joon of first-generation K-pop boy band H.O.T. and Soyul of girl group Crayon Pop tied the knot at a hotel wedding attended by family and friends on Sunday.The couple wed at the upscale Hotel Shilla in Seoul as members of their respective bands congratulated them with songs and poems. Other top stars in attendance included members of boy band Shinhwa, girl group Sistar and comedian Yoo Jae-suk.’In a press conference before the ceremony, the couple confessed they couldn’t sleep the night before out of nervousness.“[Hee-joon] takes care of me even in the smallest ways,” Soyul said in response to a question about what drew her to her husband. “He also looks at me with warmth and his innocent smile attracted me.”Moon said he, too, was attracted by his wife’s smile and the way she tried to make him laugh. .Moon, 38, and Soyul, 25, met two years ago through work and began dating in April.Yonhap