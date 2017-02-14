Saenuri renames itself the Liberty Korea Party

The ruling party renamed itself the Liberty Korea Party on Monday to renew its image, which has been tarnished by a corruption scandal centering on President Park Geun-hye.The National Committee of the Saenuri Party endorsed the first change of name in five years. The party, formerly called the Grand National Party for 14 years, changed its name to Saenuri in February 2012.The ruling party said “liberty” symbolizes the core value of conservatism.“We, reborn as the Liberty Korea Party, must reestablish the value of conservatism,” In Myung-jin, the party’s head said. “The party should unite and carry out reform of the conservatism bloc, and prepare for the future of the new country.”Following the impeachment of Park in early December, the party suffered from an internal feud resulting in the defection of some 30 lawmakers who created the separate Bareun Party.The party also unveiled a new logo and is set to adopt a new constitution and platform that emphasizes its commitment to the values of the Constitution and national security.The party said the new logo in the shape of a torch flame symbolizes “leap” and “harmony.” While maintaining its symbolic color of red, the party said it has also added orange to the logo to reflect its commitment to change.Yonhap