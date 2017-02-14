중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

Opening up

Feb 14,2017
American snowboard and freeskiing Olympic athletes share their experiences of performing under pressure at the American Center Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, Monday, as part of a youth program hosted by the U.S. Embassy. From left are Annalisa Drew, 2014 freeski halfpipe Olympian; Arielle Gold, 2014 snowboard halfpipe Olympian; Garrett Wilkerson, director of regional public diplomacy outreach at the U.S. Embassy; Kelly Clark, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 snowboard halfpipe Olympian; and Devin Logan, 2014 freeski slopestyle Olympian. [YONHAP]


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장