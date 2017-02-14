Nothing but a passing fad (국문)

“We have arrived at the Holy Land. Take your phone out,” excitedly said a woman in her 20s to her friend at Boramae Park, southern Seoul last weekend. They both took out their phones and began to focus. They were immersed in a mobile game using augmented reality, Pokémon Go. Boramae Park is considered the Holy Land among the players as there are many Poké Stops, where players can receive free Pokéballs needed to capture Pokémon, and rare Pokémon like Pikachu are spotted here. Despite the cold weather, hundreds of people visited the park to play the game. Pokémon Go was released on Jan. 24 in Korea, about seven months later than other nations. But it is very popular with more than 10 million downloads.
In August 2014, Haitai’s Honey Butter Chip stirred up the market. Celebrities posted on social media about the snack, and people started lining up in the early morning to buy it. On a foreign auction site, a bag costing 1,500 won ($1.30) was sold at 20,000 won. Haitai, which had always had the smallest market share in potato chips, dominated the market immediately, and the stock price of Crown, the mother company, went up by four times over a year.
Robert Cialdini, the author of “Pre-Suasion: A Revolutionary Way to Influence and Persuade,” analyzed how other people have a big impact on human behavior. In 2009, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs of the United Kingdom tried a new experiment to tackle growing tax delinquency. The tax collection rate, which had been 57 percent in the previous year, went up to 86 percent after this experiment.
In the notice, the HM Revenue and Customs added a sentence with the percentage of British people who paid tax. Instead of threatening that failure to pay tax resulted in penalties and legal actions, it delivered a message that most British people faithfully paid their taxes.
On the other side of a fad is the psychology of wanting to do what others do.
Of course, Pokémon Go is an interesting game using augmented reality that integrates virtual information with real-life surroundings, evolving characters and engaging in battles. Honey Butter Chips were a refreshing twist in the potato chip market dominated by savory varieties. But the popularity of Pokémon Go has already subsided in Japan, and sales of Honey Butter Chips have stalled despite doubling the production facility last year.
Freshness grows old soon, and consumers’ interest moves on. Steve Jobs was always attracted to more revolutionary changes and urged to push constantly for innovation. Unless we constantly pursue freshness and innovation, popularity is nothing but a passing fad.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 13, Page 30
*The author is the head of Innovation Lab of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM CHANG-GYU
“성지에 왔다. 빨리 휴대전화 열어!”
지난주 말 서울 보라매공원에서 20대로 보이는 한 여성이 같이 가던 남성에게 흥분한 듯 말했다. 이들은 휴대전화를 꺼내서 뚫어지게 쳐다보며 무언가에 열중하기 시작했다. 이들이 푹 빠진 건 위치기반 증강현실(AR)을 활용한 모바일 게임인 ‘포켓몬고’다. 보라매공원은 게임 속에서 ‘포켓몬’ 포획에 필요한 ‘몬스터볼’을 무료로 제공하는 충전소(포켓스톱)가 많은데다 피카츄(포켓몬스터의 주인공) 같은 희귀 포켓몬이 자주 출몰하는 덕에 이용자 사이에 ‘성지’로 불린다. 이 때문에 하루에도 수백명이 보라매공원을 찾아 강추위에도 아랑곳 않고 게임을 즐긴다. 이 게임은 해외보다 7개월 늦은 지난달 24일 국내에 출시됐지만 이용자(내려받기 수)가 1000만명에 육박할 정도로 열풍을 일으키고 있다.
2014년 8월 출시된 해태제과의 ‘허니버터칩’도 당시 과자 시장을 들썩이게 했다. 연예인이 잇달아 먹고 싶다고 소셜네트워크에 글을 올리는가 하면 이를 사기 위해 많은 사람이 새벽부터 마트 앞에 줄을 섰다. 해외 경매사이트에서는 1500원짜리 한 봉지가 2만원에 거래되기도 했다. 감자칩 시장에서 만년 꼴찌였던 해태제과는 허니버터칩 하나로 시장을 주도하게 됐고 모회사인 크라운제과는 제품 출시 후 1년 만에 주가가 4배 가까이 뛰었다.
『설득의 심리학』을 쓴 로버트 치알디니는 ‘남들도 하니까’ 효과가 사람의 행동에 큰 영향을 준다고 진단한다. 세금 체납자로 골머리를 앓던 영국 국세청은 2009년 새로운 시도를 했다. 전년까지 57%에 불과했던 납부율이 이 시도를 한 뒤에 86%로 훌쩍 뛰었다. 영국 국세청은 독촉장에 ‘영국인 ○○%가 세금을 냈습니다’라는 문장을 추가했을 뿐이었다. 세금을 늦게 내면 가산금이 붙고 법적 대응을 취하겠다는 으름장 대신 영국인 대부분이 다 세금을 낸다는 메시지를 전했다.
열풍의 이면에는 ‘남들도 하니까’ 효과가 크게 작용한다. 물론 포켓몬고는 현실 사물에 가상 정보를 덧붙여주는 AR 기술을 활용한데다 인기 캐릭터 키우기, 게임 속에서 벌이는 배틀(전투)까지 결합한 새로움 덕에 다양한 계층으로부터 인기를 끌고 있다. 허니버터칩도 짠맛 일색이던 감자칩 시장에 단맛으로 돌풍을 일으켰다. 하지만 폰켓몬고는 벌써 포켓몬의 본고장인 일본에서조차 인기가 시들해지고 있고 허니버터칩은 지난해 생산 설비를 두 배로 늘렸음에도 매출은 제자리걸음을 하고 있다.
새로움은 시간이 지나면 익숙함으로 바뀌고 이내 소비자의 관심권에서 사라진다. 더 혁명적인 변화에 마음이 끌린다고 했던 스티브 잡스는 “혁신을 하려면 끊임없이 밀어붙여야 한다”고 했다. 끊임없이 새로움과 혁신을 추구하지 않으면 열풍(烈風)도 한여름에 스쳐가는 ‘뜨거운 바람(열풍ㆍ熱風)’일 뿐이다.
김창규 이노베이션 랩장