It’s the jobs, stupid! (국문)

Joblessness among Korea’s younger generation is becoming alarming. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the jobless figure for people between the ages of 15 and 24 shot up to 10.7 percent last year — the highest since 2000 and higher than the 10.4 percent rate in the U.S. After two “lost” decades, the unemployment rate for youth in Japan dropped to 5.2 percent after a decade of hovering above 10 percent.
Nevertheless, Korea cannot be compared to America or Japan, both of which cannot but struggle to raise employment rates due to the fact that their economies are mature. Given our national income per capita — yet to surpass the $30,000 level — we still need plenty of jobs for young people. The fact that our jobless figure is even higher than in advanced nations poses a serious problem.
A bigger dilemma is the sheer increase of the population aged between 20 and 24 to 700,000 last year, a whopping 100,000 more than in the first half of the 2010s. The sharp increase originates with their baby boomer parents born between 1955 and 1963 after the Korean War.
If left unattended, their unemployment will worsen to the point that they avoid getting married and having children, which will create a vicious cycle.
Presidential contenders must come up with effective ways to battle this crisis. Moon Jae-in, former leader of the opposition Democratic Party and frontrunner in the polls, promised to create a total of 810,000 jobs — including 310,000 in the areas of fire-fighting, police, welfare and health, and the remaining 500,000 from cutting civil servants’ working hours. Ahn Cheol-soo, former head of the People’s Party, proposed the government subsidize small and mid-size companies so their pay will rise to 80 percent of the salaries paid by large companies. Lee Jae-myung, Seongnam mayor, went so far as to offer at least 1 million won ($869) to each youth per year.
But those promises are shortsighted. Creating jobs through tax revenues is simply not sustainable. Presidential hopefuls must present true visions for creating quality jobs. If lawmakers would simply pass a bill deregulating our services industry, that alone can create tens of thousands of jobs. Germany is able to lead the European economy thanks to its bipartisan labor reform, and America and Japan could lower their joblessness among youth through drastic deregulation.
Our presidential wannabes must pay heed to a young generation stuck in a chronic lack of jobs. At the same time, they must reform our outmoded labor market after passing the labor reform bill stuck in gridlock and ensure their job security.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 14, Page 30
한·미 청년실업률까지 역전돼
혹독한 청년 취업한파 끝없어
일자리 창출 비상대책 나와야
한국 청년들이 겪고 있는 취업 한파 ‘흑역사’에 미국이 등장했다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD)에 따르면 지난해 한국의 청년(15~24세) 실업률은 10.7%로 치솟아 2000년 이후 16년 만에 최고치를 기록했다. 이는 2010년 18.4%까지 치솟은 뒤 계속 낮아져 지난해 10.4%를 기록한 미국을 앞지른 수치다. 한국은 ‘잃어버린 20년’을 겪으며 청년 실업률의 대명사가 됐던 일본보다 사정이 더 나빠졌다. 일본은 10여 년 전 10%를 넘었으나 지난해 5.2%로 떨어졌다.
경제가 어려우면 실업률도 악화될 수밖에 없다. 하지만 한국은 미·일과 견줄 처지가 아니다. 이들 두 나라는 경제 구조의 숙성화로 성장률이 낮아 실업률도 어느 정도 올라갈 수밖에 없다. 반면 한국은 1인당 국민소득 3만 달러 문턱도 넘지 못해 아직도 일자리가 많이 필요하다. 그런데도 청년 실업률이 이들 선진국보다 낮은 것은 심각한 문제다.
더 큰 문제는 20~24세 청년 인구가 2010년대 전반부에 비해 10만 명이나 늘어난 70만 명에 달한다는 점이다. 이는 이들의 부모가 1년에 거의 100만 명씩 태어난 베이비부머(1955~63년 출생자)이기 때문에 그 자녀세대의 청년 인구가 갑자기 늘어난 것이다. 이들의 취업난을 방치하면 취업 지연에 따라 연애와 결혼, 출산을 포기하는 3포 세대 확산도 막을 수 없다. 이는 다시 저소득층 양산이라는 부메랑으로 돌아올 수밖에 없다.
정치권은 실효성 있는 대책 마련에 나서야 한다. 대선주자들의 노력은 특히 절실하다. 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표는 소방·경찰·보건·복지 분야 31만 개와 근로시간 단축을 통해 50만 개를 합쳐 모두 81만 개의 일자리를 만들겠다고 했다. 안철수 국민의당 대표는 중소기업 취업자 임금이 대기업의 80% 수준이 되도록 정부가 한시적으로 지원해야 한다고 제안했고, 이재명 성남시장은 청년수당 100만 원 지급을 공약했다.
이래서는 청년 실업의 흑역사를 막을 수 없다. 세금을 퍼주는 일자리는 지속 가능하지 않고 청년들이 선호하지도 않는다. 대선주자들은 근본적으로 양질의 일자리 창출 비전을 내놓아야 할 것이다. 현재 국회에서 정쟁의 볼모가 된 서비스업기본법과 규제프리존법만 통과시켜도 일자리가 단박에 수만 개 생긴다. 독일이 유럽 경제의 견인차가 된 것도 정파를 초월해 추진한 노동개혁에 힘입었고, 미·일의 청년 실업률 하락도 일자리 창출을 위한 과감한 규제 완화가 원동력이 됐다.
우리 대선주자들도 정규직 귀조노조의 철밥통만 대변하는 노동단체의 표보다 실업의 고통에 빠져 있는 청년 구하기에 눈을 돌려야 한다. 이를 위해 노동시장의 구조개혁도 병행돼야 할 것이다. 정쟁으로 국회에서 낮잠자고 있는 노동개혁 5법을 초당적으로 통과시켜 노동시장의 경직성과 비정규직의 고용 불안을 완화해야 한다. 대선주자들은 일자리 창출 비상대책회의부터 만들어 청년이 묻고 있는 취업난 대책에 즉각 응답해야 할 것이다.