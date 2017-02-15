Don’t be sidelined (국문)

Over North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile, U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a press conference and announced to the world their intolerance of its nuclear and missiles programs. As the White House asked the reporters who had followed the two leaders to Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to gather, the press immediately reported that the two leaders would soon issue a statement on the North.
It was dramatic as Trump and Abe gave the press conference after a friendly round of golf. It was a noteworthy news conference in many ways.
As expected, the two leaders used their own languages to condemn North Korea’s missile launch. Abe said that Trump had assured him that the United States was backing Japan 100 percent. Trump followed, “I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent.”
Therefore, Trump effectively supported Abe’s position of condemning the missile launch “absolutely intolerable.” The press conference was arranged while the leaders had dinner after a White House summit meeting. Trump did not mind Abe being the center of the conference.
But South Korea is the country living with the greatest threat from North Korea’s nuclear and missiles program. Korea is living with all kinds of possible provocations — not just nuclear attacks but also multiple rocket launcher attacks on the capital region, a localized war in the West Sea and terror attacks on government facilities.
Korea cannot avoid the reality that we are at the front line. Last year’s international sanctions on North Korea proved that South Korea is the most directly related party. The United States and Japan imposed financial and economic sanctions on the North, but the firmest action was the closure of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, a decision by our government.
Trump and Abe did not mention Seoul in the Feb. 11 press conference due to the special circumstances following the U.S.-Japan summit. But in reality, South Korea can never be sidelined in coordinated efforts to deal with North Korea. While respecting the press conference, Seoul should move with clear objectives on how to coordinate with the Trump administration on sensitive security matters. South Korea must have a plan for a preemptive attack — a double-edged sword that can be a realistic step to induce the North’s abandonment of a nuclear program yet would elevate tensions in the Korean Peninsula.
Also, South Korea must prepare rhetoric on our position if the Trump administration suddenly seeks unofficial dialogue with Pyongyang. I believe that diplomatic authorities have already started the under-the-table work.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 14, Page 30
*The author is a Washington correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHAE BYUNG-GUN
북한의 탄도미사일 도발을 놓고 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 아베 신조 일본 총리는 11일(현지시간) 긴급 기자회견을 하며 전세계에 북핵과 미사일 불용 의지를 알렸다. 백악관은 이날 밤 플로리다주의 휴양지인 마라라고 리조트까지 두 정상을 따라갔던 풀 기자단에 모여달라고 요청했으며, 외신들은 곧바로 대북 성명 발표가 임박했다고 타전했다. 트럼프 대통령과 아베 총리는 골프 외교로 친목을 다지고 있다가 전격적으로 한밤 기자회견에 나서면서 극적인 효과도 있었다. 이래저래 주목받은 기자회견이었다.
예상대로 두 정상은 단호하게 북한의 탄도미사일 도발을 나름의 어법으로 규탄했다. 아베 총리는 “트럼프 대통령은 내게 미국은 일본을 언제나 100% 지지한다고 확인해줬다”고 말했고 뒤이어 트럼프 대통령은 “위대한 동맹인 일본을 100% 지지한다는 점을 모든 이들이 이해하고 충분히 알았으면 한다”고 말했다. 따라서 트럼프 대통령은 직전 “북한의 미사일 발사는 절대 용납할 수 없다”고 밝힌 아베 총리의 입장을 전적으로 지지한다는 얘기를 한게 됐다. 이날 기자회견은 트럼프 대통령이 아베 총리와의 백악관 정상회담에 이어 골프와 식사로 친목 외교를 다지는 와중에 나왔다. 따라서 기자회견의 주인공 역시 트럼프 대통령이 손님으로 접대했던 아베 총리가 되는데 토를 달 이유가 없었다.
그런데 북한의 핵과 미사일로부터 가장 큰 위협을 안고 사는 나라는 한국이다. 핵만 아니라 수도권을 향해 장사정포를 퍼붓는 전면전부터 서해 섬을 북한 특수부대가 전격 점령하는 국지전, 북한 침투 요원의 국가기간시설에 대한 테러까지 한국은 북한의 전방위 도발 가능성을 안고 산다. 한국이 북한을 상대할 최전방 당사자라는 현실에서 비껴갈 수가 없다. 지난해 국제사회의 대북 제재 역시 한국이 최전방 당사자 임을 보여주는 실례다. 미국과 일본이 대북 경제ㆍ금융 제재에 나섰지만 실제로 가장 단호했던 대북 경제 제재는 개성공단 폐쇄였다.
그렇다면 11일 긴급 기자회견 때 미국과 일본이 전면에 나서며 한국이 거론되지 않은 것은 미ㆍ일 정상회담이라는 특별한 상황 때문이었을 뿐이다. 실제 대북 공조에서도 한국이 2선의 국가는 될 수 없다. 그러니 긴급 기자회견은 있는 그대로 존중하돼 물밑에선 트럼프 정부와 어떻게 대북 전략을 맞춰 나갈지 우리 나름의 선명한 목표를 갖고 움직이는게 필수적이다. 북한의 핵 포기를 이끌 수 있는 실질적 압박 수단인 동시에 한반도 긴장을 고조시키는 양날의 칼인 선제타격론에 대한 우리의 판단은 무엇이며, 혹여나 트럼프 정부가 느닷없이 이면에서 비공개 대북 대화를 모색할 때 우리의 입장은 무엇인지에 대한 내부 논리를 준비해야 한다. 그래서 필요하면 설득하는게 한ㆍ미 공조다. 아마 외교안보 당국은 물밑에서 이미 그렇게 하고 있을리라 믿는다.
워싱턴 채병건 특파원