Caught off guard (국문)
구제역 빈발국가에 포위된 위기의 한국 방역
Feb 15,2017
The agriculture ministry has identified the type-O strain of foot-and-mouth disease that hit the farms of Boeun of North Chungcheong and Jeongup of North Jeolla as the same that sprouted in Bangladesh in 2015 and Russia in 2016. The ministry also said that another A-type discovered in a dairy farm in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi, was the same virus strain found in Vietnam last year. In short, the disease was imported and, therefore, can be kept at bay through border and migration quarantines.
Since the first outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in 2000, the government mostly had been responding with immediate and aftermath actions through vaccinations, culling, burials and farm subsidies. It has spent 3.3 trillion won ($2.9 billion) on the issue and yet the winter virus upsets livestock farms every winter.
The air and sea ports and the migration routes of livestock must be thoroughly scrutinized and quarantined so that the virus cannot enter.
According to the World Organization for Animal Health, Korea is geographically encircled by countries with frequent foot-and-mouth contagions like Mongolia, Russia, China and Taiwan. Hundreds of people travel to these nations and a great number of migrant workers are employed in local farms. Yet there are not guidelines and regulations on farm workers and foreign travelers’ access to farms.
Danish farms famous for dairy production follow their government’s strict guidelines. They only allow their guests and staff to enter their farms 48 hours after they come home from overseas trips. Livestock imported from overseas do not mix with domestic breeds for a certain period of time. It is how the country has prevented foot-and-mouth disease for 30 years.
Korea also must establish close networks with foreign countries to fight the contagious disease. The United States conducts joint research with neighbor countries to store vaccines and diseases. The British and Dutch have developed vaccines tailored for their livestock breed and Japan is meticulous in quarantines. Seoul authorities must ask themselves why they are losing their battle with foot-and-mouth disease annually despite spending billions of dollars to come up with a fundamental solution.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 14, Page 30
농림축산식품부는 13일 이번에 발생한 구제역 유전자 분석 결과 보은·정읍의 O형은 2015년 방글라데시 및 2016년 러시아의 바이러스와, 연천 A형은 2016년 베트남의 바이러스와 각각 동일하다고 밝혔다. 구제역이 해외에서 유입됐다는 이야기다. 구제역이 아직 상주화 단계가 아니어서 출입국 검역과 이동 방역을 제대로 하면 상당 부분 막을 수 있다는 뜻이기도 하다.
사실 정부는 2000년 구제역 첫 발생 이후 지금까지 소독과 백신접종, 살처분과 매몰, 농가 생계자금 지원 등 눈앞의 방역과 뒷수습에만 급급했다. 이렇게 쏟아부은 국가 재정이 지금까지 3조3192억원이나 되는데도 진정되긴커녕 사실상 연례행사로 자리 잡았으니 이제는 방법을 달리할 수밖에 없다.
우선 공항과 항만, 농장과 가축 이동경로의 검역과 방역을 강화해 구제역 바이러스의 농장 유입을 근원적으로 막아야 한다. 세계동물보건기구(OIE)에 따르면 한국은 지리적으로 몽골·러시아·중국·대만· 등 구제역 빈발국가에 포위당한 형국이다. 연간 수백만 명이 이곳을 여행하며 수많은 외국인 노동자가 농장에서 일한다. 그럼에도 농장 근무자와 가족을 포함한 해외 여행자의 농장 출입에 대한 확실한 기준과 조치가 없어 촘촘해야 할 방역망에 큰 구멍이 난 상황이다.
축산 선진국 덴마크의 경우 농장주들이 정부의 권고를 그대로 받아들여 손님은 물론 직원까지 입국 48시간이 지난 뒤에야 농장에 들어올 수 있게 한다. 다른 곳에서 들여온 가축은 일정 기간 기존 가축과 합사하지 않는다. 1983년 이후 30년 넘게 ‘구제역 청정국’ 지위를 유지해온 비결은 이러한 철저한 차단 방역이었다.
구제역 관련 국제협력도 절실하다. 교류가 잦은 이웃나라와 백신을 공동 연구·비축하는 미국 사례는 우리도 당장 참조할 만하다. ‘맞춤형’ 백신 개발과 대규모 비축을 하고 있는 영국·네덜란드, 사전은 물론 사후 방역에도 철저한 일본의 사례도 배워야 한다. 왜 3조원을 들이고도 구제역 수렁에서 헤어나기는커녕 더 깊게 빠지고 있는지 뼈저리게 반성해야 할 것이다.