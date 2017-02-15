Fallout from missile test (국문)

North Korea’s recent test-firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile called “Bukguksong-2” dramatically raises tension on the Korean Peninsula. The solid fuel-based missile flew 500 kilometers (311 miles) into the East Sea. U.S. President Donald Trump has fueled the tension with hawkish remarks, coupled with the possibility of a preventive strike at North Korea.
Trump vowed to “deal with” North Korea very strongly, calling it “a big, big problem” without actually citing the ballistic missile it fired over the weekend. That means he perceives the North’s nuclear weapons as one of the biggest security threats to the U.S., as evidenced by his repeated pledges to sternly cope with it. Given his hard-line positions — as clearly seen in an executive order for a travel ban on some Muslim-majority countries and the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — no one knows how he will react to the North’s unceasing provocations. Even China, North Korea’s ally, joined the chorus to denounce the missile launch, which could encourage Trump to take an uncompromising path.
Another concern is that North Korea has begun to use solid fuel and mobile platforms to fire missiles. When it used liquid fuel, our military intelligence could detect their launches relatively easily as it takes two to three hours to inject the fuel. But solid fuel needs only 15 minutes to be prepared. Mobile launch pads make it even harder for our intelligence authorities to detect attacks being planned.
We also worry about the speed of the missile. The National Intelligence Service and Joint Chiefs of Staff estimate the missile could fly at a speed of Mach 8.5. Defense Minister Han Min-koo explained that Patriot II missiles theoretically can intercept missiles up to the speed of Mach 8 to 9. But the Kill Chain aimed at preemptively destroying North Korean missiles cannot, although the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system to be deployed within this year can. Nevertheless, even Thaad will not cover the densely-populated Seoul metropolitan area due to its geographical limitations.
The missile the North fired Sunday was not an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). If Pyongyang presses ahead with the launch of an ICBM, no one can be sure how the Trump administration will respond. Even Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se admitted to the increasing possibility of Trump taking an extreme path. If Uncle Sam opts to take such a tough path, the peninsula could be turned to ashes. To avoid that, we must restrain Pyongyang from playing with fire.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 15, Page 30
고체연료, 이동식 발사대로 위험 고조
수도권 방어 위한 새로운 대책 필요해
고체연료 및 이동식 발사대가 채택된 북한 탄도미사일 '북극성 2형' 발사로 한반도 긴장이 고조되고 있다. 특히 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 초강경 대북 정책을 선언하면서 예방적 타격론까지 힘을 받는 모양새라 무척 우려스럽다.
트럼프 대통령은 13일 미사일 발사 후 "명백히 북한은 몹시 큰 문제로 매우 강력하게 다룰 것"이라고 밝혔다. 눈길을 끄는 건 "미국의가장 중요한 국가안보 문제는 무엇인가"라는 질문에 이렇게 답했다는 점이다. 이는 그의 머리 속에 '미국의 최대 위협은 북한 핵'이란 인식이 자리 잡고 있다는 뜻이다.
트럼프는 북핵 문제에 대해 이미 "강력 대처하겠다"고 여러 번 밝힌 바 있다. 취임 후 반(反)이민 행정 명령, 멕시코 국경장벽 건설 등 깜짝 놀랄 조치를 쏟아낸 그의 전력으로 보아 어떤 초강수가 내려질지 모른다. 게다가 일본·유엔은 물론 북한의 전통적 우방이라는 중국마저 이번 도발을 비판하고 있어 미국의 초강수를 부추기는 형국이다.
또 다른 우려스러운 대목은 이번 실험에 고체연료와 이동식 발사대가 도입됐다는 사실이다. 그간 지상에서 발사되는 북한 미사일은 고체 아닌 액체 연료 사용이 일반적이었다. 액체 연료는 주입에만 2~3시간 걸려 이를 위성 사진으로 미사일 공격 징후를 알아낼 수 있었다고 한다. 하지만 이제 15분이면 장착 가능한 고체연료가 쓰이게 되면 발사 징후를 사전에 파악하는 게 어려워졌다. 게다가 궤도가 아닌 이동식 발사대로 옮길 수 있게 되면 숨기기도 쉽고 언제, 어디에서도 탄도미사일을 쏠 수 있어 과거와는 완전히 다른 양상이 된 셈이다.
그전보다 훨씬 빠른 미사일 속도도 걱정거리다. 국가정보원과 합동참모본부가 파악한 비행속도가 제각각이지만 어느 쪽이 맞더라도 최소 마하 8.5 이상은 된다. 한민구 국방장관은 "패트리어트 2로도 마하 8~9까지는 이론상 커버가 가능하다"고 주장하나 우리 정부가 개발 중인 '킬체인'으로는 역부족이고 고고도미사일방어체계(THAAD·사드)만이 막을 수 있다고 한다. 게다가 사드 갈등이 해소되더라도 배치될 곳은 한반도 남쪽의 경북 상주다. 이 때문에 인구가 가장 조밀한 수도권은 방위 영역 밖이어서 이에 대한 대책도 시급한 형편이다.
비록 북한이 새 기술을 도입한 미사일을 쐈지만 이는 미국을 직접 위협할 수 있는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)은 아니다. 지금도 강경대처를 벼르는 트럼프 행정부는 북한이 ICBM 실험을 감행하면 어떻게 나올지 모른다. 오죽하면 윤병세 외교장관도 "지금 대북 선제타격을 추진한다고 말하면 틀리지만 이와 같은 초강수를 쓸 가능성이 커졌다고 하면 틀린 말이 아니다"라고 했겠는가. 현재 탄핵으로 인해 국정 공백 상태다. 그런데도 대선주자들마저 안보를 표로 계산하는지 입을 닫고 있다. 어떤 이유든 북한에 대한 공격이 이뤄지면 한반도 전체는 불바다가 된다. 이 같은 최악의 참사를 피하기 위해 우리는 북한을 적절히 견제하는 동시에 긴장 완화를 위해서도 백방으로 노력해야 한다.