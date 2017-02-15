Soyou and Baekhyun top charts with duet

Soyou of girl group Sistar and Baekhyun of boy band EXO on Tuesday topped major music streaming charts with their new duet “Rain.”Released at midnight, “Rain” ranked No. 1 on all eight major music streaming services, including Melon, Mnet, Olleh Music and Genie, as of 9 a.m.The feat is remarkable given the stiff competition from a new album released by hit idol band BTS on Monday.“I feel good about reaching first place. Baekhyun’s voice is so beautiful that it saved the song,” Soyou said through her agency Starship Entertainment.Outside of their groups, Soyou and Baekhyun both have enjoyed successes from collaboration hits in the past.Soyou made a name for herself outside of Sistar with her 2014 hit single “Some,” a project with singer Junggigo. Baekhyun also reigned the music charts last year with “Dream,” an acoustic ballad with missA’s Suzy.Since 2013, Starship Entertainment has produced several hit singles, bringing together K-pop talent, including Sistar, Mad Clown, Beenzino and Urban Zakapa.Yonhap