Taeyeon’s ‘I’ video reaches 100 million views

Idol singer Taeyeon’s music video for her single “I” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.The Girls’ Generation leader’s first solo effort managed to surpass the milestone number on Tuesday. The single was released in October 2015 to impressive chart performance, having topped both the Billboard World Album Chart and the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart.The singer’s impressive feat adds to the list of records achieved by her girl group, who have in total five music videos on YouTube that have surpassed 100 million views, including “Gee,” “I Got a Boy,” “The Boys,” “Mr. Taxi” and “Oh.” Taeyeon won the Best Female Artist Award at the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards and was a runner-up at the 30th annual Golden Disk Awards.Additionally, the singer was confirmed by her label SM Entertainment to be preparing a new record on Wednesday, though the release date has yet to be decided.By Chung Jin-hong