Then and now

Feb 15,2017
Ramzi Teymurov, ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Korea, left, examines photographs of Azerbaijan’s past and present with Bareun Party’s Rep. Hwang Young-cheul, president of the Korea-Azerbaijan Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group, center, and Rep. Park In-sook at the photo exhibition, “Azerbaijan Realities: From Past to Present,” hosted by the embassy, the inter-parliamentary friendship group and the Korea Post at the National Assembly Members’ Office Building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday. [PARK SANG-MOON]


