2017.2.15 Museums & Galleries

X : KOREAN ART IN THE NINETIESSeoul Museum of Art, Jung DistrictTo Sunday: The exhibition focuses on the 1990s, in which post-modern art started in earnest in Korea.“The 1990s have already become a new cultural keyword through a recent TV soap opera ‘Reply’ series gaining lots of popularity,” the museum said on its web site. “Summoning the 1990s in the name of contemporary art, this exhibition focuses on the paradigm shifts of contemporary art - Postmodernism and Globalism - and focuses on its influence on today’s art and dynamic relations. “About 30 participating artists include Lee Bul, Kang Hong-Goo, Kho Nak-Beom, Kim Mi-Kyoung, Kong Sunghun, Moon Joo and Lee Dongi.Admission is free. The museum is closed on Mondays.Go to Seoul City Hall Station, line No. 2, exit 10 and walk for five minutes.(02) 2124-8800, www.sema.seoul.go.krME - TOWARDS FUTUREDongdaemun Design Plaza, Jung DistrictTo Feb. 26: Artist Kim Young-won, 69, famous for his sculptures of human figures with symbolic detail, exhibits 17 works of art in and around the DDP.The exhibits include “Shadow of Shadow - Flower Blossom,” an 8 meter (26 foot) bronze sculpture, pictured, which depicts a human body branching out into several egos.Among the exhibits are also a group of 40 red-painted fibre-reinforced plastic sculptures of human figures titled “Shadow of Shadow 2.”Admission is free. Go to Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station, line Nos. 2, 4 and 5, exits 1 and 2.www.ddp.or.krRENOIR: IMAGES OF WOMENSeoul Museum of Art, Jung DistrictTo March 26: The exhibition, one of the final events of the 2015-16 Korea-France Year, features works by the famous French Impressionist artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919).A total of 47 paintings and drawings are on view and mainly depict women, the steady source of inspiration for the artist.The admission is 13,000 won ($11.34) for adults. The museum is closed on Mondays.Go to Seoul City Hall Station, line No. 2, exit 10 and walk for five minutes.(02) 2124-8800, www.sema.seoul.go.krLE CORBUSIER. THE PATHS OF CREATIONHangaram Design Museum of Seoul Arts Center, Seocho DistrictTo Mar. 26: The exhibition that’s divided in eight sections has been organized in the chronological order of the legendary modern architect Le Corbusier’s life, displaying about 500 works of paintings, sculptures, drawings, sketches and models.After walking through the first part of the exhibition displaying photographs of the 17 buildings on the Unesco World Heritage List, visitors can see 140 sketches and watercolor drawings on small pieces of paper, which had never been exhibited outside the foundation before.Admission is 15,000 won for adults. The museum is closed on Feb. 27. Go to Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit No. 5, and walk for five minutes.(02) 532-4407, www.lecorbusier.co.krNICK KNIGHT: IMAGEDaelim Museum, Jongno DistrictTo March 26: British photographer Nick Knight’s first-ever solo exhibition in Korea consists of 110 pieces by the 58-year-old artist, famous for collaborations with major fashion designers such as Alexander McQueen and John Galliano.The works encompass Knight’s very early black-and-white straight photos of skinheads and their subculture in the late 1970s; his digitally-modified fashion photography in the 1990s; and his latest moving images and films about fashion. These serve to highlight his diverse oeuvre.Admission is 5,000 won for adults. Go to Gyeongbokgung station, line No., exit No.3 and walk five minutes.(02)720-0667, www.daelimmuseum.org