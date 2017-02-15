British Chamber of Commerce elects new heads

The British Chamber of Commerce in Korea elected new representatives to its executive committee, which guides the organization’s overall operations and strategies, at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.The 12-member committee includes the chamber’s chairman, Steve Duckworth, who is also managing director of ERM Korea; Paul D’Arcy, country chairman at Shell Korea; and Alex Jun, regional director of Rolls-Royce International Korea.“Members of the 2017 executive committee will be key to ensuring we, as an organization, move forward to meet our strategic goals, including becoming a hub for British businesses to find advice on trade, market access and advocacy issues in the post-Brexit era,” said Sean Blakeley, CEO of the British Chamber.Apart from the nine re-elected candidates, Tony Hayward, the North Asia area director of British American Tobacco; Sanjay Sadarangani, country head of global trade and receivable finance at HSBC Korea; and Mike McClure, chief representative of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP’s Seoul office, were elected to their first term.Formed in 1977, the British Chamber of Commerce in Korea is a nonprofit organization representing over 300 British, international and Korean member companies that share a commercial interest in the country.