Hanbul Motors, the Korean importer of French Peugeot cars, launched a partially overhauled model of the Peugeot 2008, a compact SUV model, on Tuesday. The company said the overhaul comes with a sportier exterior, enhanced safety features and fuel efficiency of 18 kilometers per liter (42 miles per gallon). The price starts at 25.9 million won ($22,700). [HANBUL MOTORS]