[CARD NEWS] Good porn, bad porn

1) I know it is little embarrassing to discuss this issue, but today, we’re going to talk about porn legalization.2) Some of you might know that porn is illegal in South Korea.3) Despite the fact that porn is apparently illegal in this country,I have never seen a single person who had never watched porn.4) Just to be sure, I asked some people.“I definitely watch it. I’m pretty sure that 99.8 percent of men watch porn.If they say they don’t watch it, they’re lying.” _ Kim, an intern (24, dating)5) Everyone’s answer was as expected.“What? Porn? I watch it as well... lol.I bet around 70 percent of women watch it?”_ Min, a college student (20, dating)6) “He who is without any porn in the disk, cast the first stone” (parody of John 8:7)Yes. Everyone watches porn.When an infamous porn distributor who was nicknamed Kim Bon-jwa was arrested,nobody was eligible to cast the first stone at him.7) “Porn Soon-jae” “Yoo Jae-seok loves Red Tapes”Even in TV programs, porn is a commonly-mentioned subject.Then, why should we put an effort to legalize porn if everyone watches it anyway?8) When people watch so-called “revenge porn,” ordinary people’s candid videos,many do not feel a sense of guilt.9) Watching porn, nobody sees a problem whether a person in the video is sexually assaulted or kidnapped.Because porn itself is illegal anyhow!10) As porn itself is illegal, the illegality of the contents is diluted as well,blunting viewers’ sense of guilt. In addition, most of porn is produced from men’s point of view.11) Youths who grow up watching porn learn the wrong gender roles.Porn becomes a sex education tool to them, which later makes young people consider porn to be similar to reality.12) Banning porn freed the contents of porn from being criticized. What an irony!13) “A man in 30 arrested while secretly shooting women in a toilet”“A subway official took candid shots of women as he was checking the facility”“A public health doctor distributed porn”As a result, our country became the “kingdom of candid shots,”making ourselves worry even when we go to restrooms.14) For this reason, we need to establish a standard between legal, ethical porn and illegal pornthrough a method of porn legalization.15) Of course, there may be no more free porn if porn legalization goes into operation.But don’t you pay to download a song?16) Wouldn’t it be better to watch porn without shame and pay money for the privilege, instead of watching secretly in the dark?Directed by Lee Jeong-bongConstructed by Kim Min-pyoDesigned by Seo Ye-riTranslated by Son Min-youngEdited by James Constant기사원문링크: https://www.facebook.com/KoreaJoongAngDaily/posts/1173476546104879