Fairness and transparency are key (국문)
헌재, 투명성과 공정성 확보가 중요한 시점이다
Feb 16,2017
The Constitutional Court is currently reviewing the legitimacy of impeachment against President Park Geun-hye has accepted 29 taped files and transcripts of conversations held by Ko Young-tae, a former business partner of Choi Soon-sil now on trial for power abuse and other criminal charges. The files expose private conversations between Ko and his friends and associates.
Ko claims that the charges are false accusations, while Park’s lawyers want to use them to portray Ko as the culprit of the power abuse scandal. “If we set the stage, and it blows over (through the scandal), all this (K-Sports Foundation) would be ours,” Ko says in the conversation. “Choi is the only person the VIP (president) trusts.” His comments could be interpreted differently according to perspective.
The conversations also include sensitive issues suggesting Choi’s involvement in appointments in the national customs office and the creation of foundations. The evidence could affect next week’s final vocal and written defenses from the president’s side. It could also influence the timing of the bench ruling. The judgment of the highest court must be based on transparency and fairness.
There are signs that the court decision could be challenged either way it rules to endorse or disapprove the presidential impeachment.
The rallies supporting and condemning the president are deepening the national divide. Fake news is rampant and the mood has gotten violent with protesters using military terms. It is a relief that the floor-leaders of four political parties agreed to fully cooperate with the rulings regardless of the outcome.
The Constitutionals Court should be given time to study the files and decide on the validity of the evidence. It however should not drag its feet over the dispute over calling the president to deliver her final defense. To fend off rumors and slander, the court should think about going public with the trial process to ensure transparency.
헌법재판소는 어제 열린 13차 변론에서 이른바 '고영태 녹음파일'의 녹취록 29개를 증거로 채택했다. 파일에는 '비선 실세' 최순실씨의 국정농단 의혹을 폭로한 고영태 전 더블루K 이사가 지인들과 나눈 대화가 담겨 있다.
이를 두고 ‘고씨의 허위 폭로’라는 박근혜 대통령 측과 ‘국정농단의 실체’라는 국회 소추위원단의 엇갈린 주장이 충돌하고 있다. "이렇게 틀을 딱딱 짜놓은 다음에 (게이트가) 빵 터져서 날아가면 이게(K스포츠재단 등) 다 우리 거"라거나 "VIP(대통령)가 믿는 사람은 소장(최순실) 밖에 없어"라는 고씨의 발언은 듣기에 따라 해석을 달리할 수 있는 대목이다.
또 관세청 인사개입과 재단 설립 등 국정농단의 실체 여부를 가늠할 민감한 내용도 있다고 한다. 헌재가 어떤 형태로든 검증하고 넘어가야 할 대목이다.
녹취록의 증거 채택은 오는 22일과 23일로 각각 잡혀 있는 마지막 변론과 ‘최종 변론서’ 제출의 일정에 영향을 미칠 수 있다. 탄핵심판의 결정 시기에도 변수가 될 수 있다. 누차 강조했듯이 헌재의 결정은 탄핵심판의 역사적 의미를 염두에 두고 투명성과 공정성을 확보해야 후유증이 최소화된다.
실제로 인용이든 기각이든 헌재 결정에 불복하려는 움직임이 감지된다. 탄핵 찬반으로 대치 중인 촛불집회와 태극기집회는 시간이 흐를수록 갈등과 분열의 골을 심화시키는 양상이다. 사실을 왜곡하고 호도하는 ‘가짜 뉴스’가 판치고, ‘총동원령’이라는 군사작전 용어가 등장하는 등 살벌하기까지 하다. 여야 4당 원내대표가 어떤 결과가 나오더라도 수용하겠다고 구두 합의한 것은 그나마 다행이다. 국론 분열을 부추기지 않겠다는 의지라고 평가하고 싶다.
탄핵심판의 일정과 최종 판단은 헌재의 고유한 권한이다. 녹취록 내용의 진상 등 다툼의 소지가 있는 부분에 대해선 충분히 따지도록 시간과 절차를 줘야 한다. 그렇다고 대통령의 출석 여부를 놓고 변죽만 울리며 진행을 끄는 것은 자제해야 한다. 헌재는 탄핵심판을 둘러싼 억측과 선동을 막기 위해서라도 향후 일정을 확정·공개해 투명성과 공정성을 확보하는 방안을 고민해야 할 것이다.