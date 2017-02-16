Murder in Malaysia (국문)

North Korea has shocked the world again. We are deeply concerned about its abominable act of terror at a crowded airport in a foreign country in broad daylight. Though it may take a while to discover the whole truth behind the assassination of Kim Jong-nam — elder half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — circumstantial evidence points to North Korean operatives poisoning him in some manner in Malaysia. Security experts say Pyongyang was that determined to prevent his possible defection to South Korea. The heinous act may also be due to excessive loyalty by the Reconnaissance General Bureau to Kim Jong-un.
Kim Jong-un was plainly afraid of the existence of an elder brother in a dynasty based on a single supreme leader. He knew that if he could be that leader, so could his brother. Kim needed to remove his brother to block his potential ascension to the throne. And the timing was good. Kim killed his brother a day after he tested an advanced ballistic missile, which helped distract the world’s attention. Watching the unrivaled barbarity of the regime, we must realize that more terrorist acts are certain in the future.
We must renew our awareness that Kim’s regime can do whatever it wants. Recognizing the grim reality that the North’s nuclear and missile threats are not bluffs, we must deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system and other measures to strengthen our security. Internal division cannot be allowed no matter what.
Second, our government must closely cooperate with Malaysian authorities to reveal the truth behind the assassination to lay bare the unfathomable brutality of Kim’s regime. Then China may pull away from its blind embrace of Pyongyang and take more constructive steps to eliminate North Korean nuclear weapons. Beijing was already appalled at Kim’s execution of his uncle Jang Song-thaek in 2013. Now it will surely be forced to wonder if North Korea is really such a strategic partner.
Third, we must be prepared for any possible acts of terror by the North. The government must do its best to protect North Korean defectors as well as our citizens campaigning for human rights in North Korea. No one knows where the young and eccentric leader will head.
Nuclear weapons in the hands of such a figure is a nightmare scenario. The government must toughen sanctions on the North by persuading China and augmenting our unity at home. It is time to overcome the regime’s unrivaled atrocities.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 16, Page 30
정권 지키려 혈육도 암살한 북한
한국도 테러 타깃 될 수 있어
철저한 준비로 만일에 대비해야
그야말로 충격과 공포다. 북한 정권의 호전성은 익히 아는 바이나 이번 김정남 암살처럼 외국에서 그것도 인파가 붐비는 공항에서 야밤도 아닌 백주에 테러를 가하는 김정은 체제의 잔학성에 우리는 크게 놀라고 또 깊은 우려를 표하지 않을 수 없다. 사건의 진상은 말레이시아 경찰의 수사를 지켜봐야 하지만 이제까지 정황으로 보아 북한 공작원의 소행 가능성이 크다. 왜 이 시점에 김정남을 제거했는가와 관련해선 여러 이야기가 나온다. 김정남의 한국망명 가능성을 차단하거나, 김정은의 눈에 들기 위한 북한 정찰총국의 과잉 충성 탓이라는 분석 등이 난무한다.
그러나 보다 중요한 이유는 김정남이 김정일의 장남이란 신분으로서 갖는 존재감 그 자체가 김정은에게는 핵보다 더 무서운 대상이었다는 점이다. 북한 정권은 수령 유일체제란 특수한 구조로 유지되기에 김정은으로선 언제든 기회만 되면 김일성의 장손인 김정남을 제거할 필요가 있었던 것이다. 그렇게 틈을 엿보다 마침내 신형 중거리탄도미사일 발사 성공으로 북한에 이목이 집중된 다음날 김정남까지 살해하는 대형 사고를 쳤다. 이처럼 자신의 정권 안위를 위해 혈육마저 무참히 처단하는 북한의 야만성을 보면서 우리는 북한을 대하는 우리의 자세와 각오를 철저하게 새로이 다져야 한다.
우선, 북한 김정은 정권이 무슨 짓이든 할 수 있다는 점을 새롭게 인식해야 한다. 날로 점증하는 북한의 핵과 마사일 위협이 단순 공갈에 그치지 않고 실질적 협박이 된다는 점을 깨닫고 철저한 대비책을 마련해야 한다. 사드(고고도미사일방어·THAAD) 도입 등 우리 안보를 강화하는 조치에 국론 분열이 있어선 안될 것이다. 그 다음으로, 김정남 암살의 진상이 정확하게 밝혀질 수 있도록 말레이시아 당국과 긴밀하게 협조해야 한다. 국제사회의 눈을 무시하고 반인륜적 만행을 서슴지 않는 북한의 잔학성이 고스란히 드러나도록 도와야 한다. 이 경우 중국도 관성적인 북한 감싸기에서 벗어나 한국이 직면한 위협을 제대로 인식하고 북핵 제거를 위한 보다 건설적인 행보에 나설 것이다. 중국 국민은 2013년 말 김정은이 고모부 장성택을 고사포로 공개 처형한 패륜적 행위에 경악한 바 있다. 이번에 또 다시 이복형 살해까지 사실로 밝혀질 경우 이런 북한 정권을 전략적 자산이라고 끌어안아야 하는가에 대한 심각한 회의에 빠지게 될 것이다.
마지막으로 북한의 또 다른 테러 가능성을 상정하고 만반의 준비를 해야 한다. 북한 인권운동을 벌이는 국내 인사들은 물론 국내에 들어온 탈북 인사들 또한 북한 테러의 타깃이 되는 만큼 이들의 신변에 추호의 이상이 없도록 최대한의 보호 조치를 강구해야 한다. 럭비공처럼 어디로 튈지 모르는 괴팍하고 젊은 지도자가 다스리는 북한은 다음엔 또 무슨 일을 벌일 지 모른다. 그런 김정은의 손에 완성된 핵무기가 쥐어진다는 건 상상조차 하기 싫은 악몽이다. 중국에 대한 보다 강력한 설득을 통해 밖으론 대북 제재에 대한 공조 체제를 강화하고 안으로는 적어도 우리 안보와 관련해선 한 목소리를 낼 수 있도록 단결해 북한 정권의 잔학성을 이겨내야 할 시점이다.