2017.2.16 Ticket

Legendary Spanish tenor Jose Carreras, who is holding is final tour around the world, will be making a stop in Seoul next month. Carreras helped popularize opera by performing as one of the Three Tenors with Luciano Pavarotti and Placido Domingo. See MUSIC. [CREDIA]

[MUSIC]Legendary tenor Jose Carreras is visiting Seoul as a part of his final world tour. Carreras has devoted his life to music for almost 50 years.The tenor made his debut in 1970 at age 24, gaining international fame over the course of his career. He became so popular that he eventually played the lead role in 24 operas only four years after his debut. Amidst his peak, however, came an unexpected diagnosis of leukemia in 1987. He managed to fully recover, returning to the stage after a few months.Korean Symphony Orchestra will share the stage with Carreras while David Gimenez joins as the conductor.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 280,000 won.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5One of the treasures of Britain’s music world, the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), is making another visit to Korea with conductor Daniel Harding. It has been over 20 years since the composer first conducted the LSO in 1996.The program consists of three pieces. It kicks off with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro.”Then it leads to Mark-Anthony Turnage’s “Hakan” for trumpet and orchestra, the stage for which is joined by trumpeter Hakan Hardenberger. The main repertoire is Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No.4, for which soprano Christiane Karg is to take part in.The LSO was established in 1904, and has been the resident orchestra at London’s Barbican Centre since the venue opened in 1982.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 70,000 won ($60.81) to 330,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Pop group 2PM return to perform in Korea for the first time since 2015’s “House Party.”Having delved into individual careers for the past few years, fans will welcome the final concert for the group before a few members, including Jun. K, take a leave for their military service.The performances will take place over two weekends and starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays; 5 p.m. on Saturdays; 4 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets are fixed at 110,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Resembling more of a vocal quartet than a female idol group, Mamamoo follows up last year’s successful concert that sold out in a minute, with MOOSICAL Curtain Call.Heralded as one of the best Korean idol groups in terms of performance, Mamamoo will be presenting a more diverse repertoire compared to last year’s concert.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday; 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets are fixed at 99,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Pianist of the legendary Miles Davis Band, and member of illustrious fusion jazz group Return to Forever, Chick Corea returns to Korea with the entirety of the Elektric Band.With live performances described as “like a freight train at full speed,” the Elecktric Band’s energy will no doubt lighten up the LG Arts Center.For half a decade and even at the age of 75, Chick Corea has not shown signs of slowing down, with 63 nominations and 22 Grammy Awards speaking volumes in itself.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 to 140,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2 exit 7Having successfully completed Beethoven’s “Diabelli Variations” - notorious for its difficulty - last year, pianist Sunwook Kim returns to Korea for another show. The recital will feature Bach-Busoni’s BWV564, and Beethoven’s “Pathetique,” “Moonlight,” and “Appassionata.”These are pieces that have been loved by many, but per Kim, have often been “exaggerated during performances.” Kim aims to bring the pieces back to their original state in this recital.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 to 90,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11[THEATER]This musical’s story follows bodyguard Jeong-hak’s attempt to solve a 20-year mystery. In 1992, Jeong-hak and his colleague Mu-yeong took on the mission to protect a woman. But after a few days, Jeong-hak was left alone to find out that the woman has disappeared with Mu-yeong.Jeong-hak confronts a very similar case in 2012 when bodyguard Dae-sik disappears with Hana, the president’s daughter. As Jeong-hak tries to disentangle this mystery, clues and traces of Mu-yeong and the woman’s disappearance surface.Since this Korean musical premiered in 2013, it has been widely praised and has won numerous awards.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Many have heard of the famed musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” but maybe not of “Phantom.”This piece tells the story of what was hidden behind the grand scenes of “The Phantom of the Opera.”Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 2 and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2A novel by one of the most beloved foreign authors in Korea, Bernard Werber, takes the stage in the form of a play. The book “Our Friends, the Humans” follows a storyline in which a man and a woman find themselves trapped inside glass walls, and work to solve their mysterious predicament.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 3 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Tickets range from 34,000 won to 49,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Successful since its premiere in 2014, and selected for the opening performance at the 2015 Cannes Dance Festival, “Vortex” returns to the National Theater of Korea this spring.National Dance Company of Korea’s first ever collaboration with a foreign choreographer in the form of Finnish choreographer Tero Saarinen, the staging, lighting, costume and music all come together to create one giant vortex in this performance.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 to 70,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No. 02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stopAlso known as “Elton John and TimRice’s Aida,” the musical will return to stage in Korea after highly praised performances in 2005, 2010 and 2012.The story follows the relationship between the daughter of the Pharaoh, Amneris, the princess of Nubia, Aida and captain Radames of the Egyptian army.The musical stars Yoon Gong-joo and Jas Chang as Aida; Kim Woo-hyung and Min Woo-hyuk as Radames; and Ivy and Lee Jeong-hwa as Amneris.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No. 2 and No. 8, exit 3Last year’s critically acclaimed “Love Potion” by the Seoul Metropolitan Opera is staging an encore performance.Written by Felice Romani with music composed by Gaetano Donizetti, the finest librettist and composer of their era, “Love Potion” is loved across the globe and comes to life in Korea once again, with the production of Italian producer Cristina Pezzoli.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 to 120,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8Based on episodes taken from the novel by Spain’s proud Miguel de Cervantes, the ballet “Don Quixote” returns to Korea in typical Universal Ballet’s glamorous and skillful fashion.The witty love story between the inn-keeper’s daughter Kitri and the barber Basilio, is reinforced by ballet mimes and Spanish dances flamenco and paso doble, which is modelled after the movement of the Spanish bullfight.Tickets range from 10,000 to 100,000 won.The show starts at 7:30 on weekdays, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday.Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No. 02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stop[FESTIVAL]The Seoul Jazz Festival returns to Olympic Park for its 11th year. The lineup, released prior to the early-bird ticket being released, features world-famous acid jazz band Jamiroquai as well as synth-pop duo HONNE.The full lineup will be released in the coming days, and fans will be excited to who will be there, as big names such as pianist Sergio Mendes, band Earth Wind and Fire, R&B singers Eric Benet and Ledisi have all appeared at this long-standing festival. Domestic bands such as J Rabbit, Kiha & The Faces and Standing Egg have all been featured as well.Tickets range from 125,000 for the one-day ticket, to 230,000 won for the two-day ticket.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3In its eighth year, Greenplugged Seoul promises to bring big domestic names to its main stages, with appearances from rock band Guckkasten, break-out R&B star DEAN and rising stars Bolbbalgan4 having already confirmed.Known for its environmentally-friendly concept, Greenplugged Seoul attempts to work for a better and more green future.The starting time will be announced on the official website on April. 26.Tickets are 119,000 won for two-day tickets, and more tickets are expected to open.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization.Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.