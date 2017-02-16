Korea, Ireland to raise working holiday quota

Korea and Ireland have signed a revised deal aimed at increasing their annual working holiday program to 600 people from the current 400 people, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.The agreement was reached as the two countries held a meeting of the joint economic committee between the two countries in Dublin on Tuesday. Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Lee Tae-ho led the Korean delegation, while Ireland was represented by Eamonn McKee, director general of the trade division at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.At the meeting of the highest economic cooperation channel between the two countries, Seoul and Dublin discussed ways to enhance cooperation in a range of areas, including financial technology, finance, biotechnology, personnel exchanges and science.During the meeting, the two sides agreed to strengthen the participation of Irish teachers in Korea’s English education programs and promote Korean studies at Irish universities.On Monday, Lee met with a group of Korean residents and businesspeople over a dinner before holding talks with Rory Montgomery, second secretary general at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the next day to discuss the situation involving Britain’s exit from the European Union.Yonhap