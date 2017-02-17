Qualifications of a leader (국문)

Ancient Greek leader Pericles refused to have his statue erected, although it was customary to set up one at the time. People urged him to build a statue whenever he made a great accomplishment, but he said he hoped to hear people say, “How come there is no statue of this great man?” rather than “Why are there so many statues of this man?”
Instead, he filled Acropolis with temples and statues of gods, and it remains a treasure of history today. Yet, his accomplishments did not go unnoticed. As he is praised for fostering democracy, his statues made later are displayed all around the world, including in the British Museum.
There is always a leader in our society, from the leaders of states and political parties to bosses at work. Social groups have organizers, alumni associations have presidents. The rise and fall of an organization depends on how a leader displays leadership and brings the members together.
But not all leaders have leadership. A leader gets respect when he or she acts like one. Once the leader prioritizes personal interests, the entire organization would be ruined. We’ve seen a president getting her hands on black money and a group leader running away with members’ money.
Also, an incompetent yet stubborn leader is just as problematic. When a boss gives an unreasonable order that workers cannot refuse, the organization suffers. It is the responsibility of the upper management to control and weed out incompetent intermediate leaders.
A more fundamental problem is the definition of a leader in Korean society. As Koreans are accustomed to vertical, hierarchical military culture, Koreans mistakenly believe that a leader is the ruler. So when one becomes a leader, he or she wrongfully believes to have seized power. So people try by every means possible to become a leader.
Of course, ruling and being ruled is an unavoidable reality in human society. But legitimacy of ruling is not automatically given. Authority does not come with fancy words or stubborn face. Such a leader cannot expect voluntary obedience. When a leader parades their own achievements, it takes away the chances for others to give credit. Pericles understood the truth early on.
Power gets bigger when shared. Hannah Arendt said that power and coercion are opposite, and when one is absolute, the other disappears. Power can rule a space, not time. Twenty-first century leadership calls for empathy and coordination as leadership qualities rather than ruling and coercion. Alex Ferguson, the legendary football head coach of Manchester United, wrote in “Leading” that his leadership secret was to plant respect — not fear — in the minds of the players. It is about time Korea has a leader who keeps their eyes on the people and inspires respect from them.
고대 그리스 아테네의 지도자 페리클레스는 당시 의례적이었던 자신의 동상 하나 세우지 않았다. 수많은 공적을 쌓을 때마다 주위의 권유가 잇따랐지만 그의 답은 늘 똑같았다. 훗날 “왜 이따위 사람의 동상이 세워졌느냐”는 말 대신 “왜 이런 귀한 분의 동상이 전혀 없느냐”는 얘길 듣고 싶다고. 대신 그는 아크로폴리스를 신전과 신들의 동상으로 채웠고 이는 2400년이 지난 지금까지 역사의 보고로 남아 있다. 그렇다고 그의 업적이 묻혀버린 건 전혀 아니다. 오히려 그는 민주주의를 꽃피운 인물로 칭송받고 있고 후세에 조각된 그의 동상도 대영박물관 등 세계 곳곳에 보존돼 있다.
인간 세상에는 어디든 리더가 존재하기 마련이다. 국가와 정당의 지도자는 물론 직장엔 사장과 부장이 있고 심지어 계모임에선 계주가, 동창회에선 동창회장이 모임을 이끌어간다. 조직의 흥망성쇠는 리더가 어떤 역량을 발휘하고 구성원들을 어떻게 하나로 모으느냐에 달려 있다 해도 과언이 아니다.
하지만 리더라고 다 리더가 아니다. 리더는 리더다울 때 존경을 받는다. 무엇보다 리더가 사익을 먼저 챙기는 순간 조직은 망가지기 십상이다. 대통령이 검은 돈을 주무르고 계주가 곗돈을 들고 야반도주해 난리가 난 게 어디 한두 번인가. 리더가 능력은 부족한데 고집만 세도 답이 없다. 말도 안 되는 상사의 지시에 부하 직원들이 속으로만 끙끙댈수록 그 조직은 중병을 앓게 된다. 그런 중간 리더를 제어하고 솎아내지 못하는 것 또한 그 위의 리더 책임이다.
보다 근본적인 문제는 리더에 대한 우리 사회의 개념 규정이다. 수직적·위계적 군사문화에 젖은 탓에 ‘리더는 곧 지배자’라는 잘못된 인식이 뿌리 깊게 자리 잡고 있다. 리더가 된다는 건 곧 권력을 거머쥐는 것이란 그릇된 환상이 그것이다. 그러다 보니 수단과 방법을 가리지 않고 리더가 되는 데 사활을 걸게 된다.
물론 지배와 피지배는 인간 세상의 피할 수 없는 현실이다. 그렇다고 지배의 정당성이 자동적으로 주어지는 것은 아니다. 말만 번지르르하거나 입술을 굳게 다문 채 레이저를 쏜다고 권위가 생기는 게 아니다. 면종은 가능하겠지만 자발적 복종은 언감생심이다. 내가 나를 세우면 남이 나를 세워줄 기회를 빼앗을 뿐이다. 페리클레스는 이 진리를 일찍이 간파한 셈이다.
권한은 나눌수록 커진다. 해나 아렌트도 “권력과 강제력은 상반되는 것이다. 한쪽이 절대적일 때 다른 한쪽은 사라져 버린다”고 했다. 권력이 공간을 지배할 순 있지만 시간을 지배하진 못한다. 21세기 리더십은 지배와 강요 대신 공감과 조정이란 새로운 리더의 자격을 요구하고 있다. 맨체스터 유나이티드의 전설적 감독인 알렉스 퍼거슨경도 『리딩(Leading)』에서 선수들 마음에 공포보다는 존중을 심어주려 한 걸 그의 리더십 비결로 꼽았다. 눈높이를 맞추며 한 발씩 앞으로 함께 나아가는 지도자, 그럼으로써 마음속에서 존경심이 우러나게 하는 지도자. 우리도 이제 이런 리더를 한번 가져볼 때가 됐다.
