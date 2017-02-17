Stop parachute appointments (국문)
또 도지는 낙하산 인사, 근본적 수술 고민해야
Feb 17,2017
Revolving-door appointments are rampant in public organizations amid a leadership vacuum. As many as 56 bureaucrats have landed in executive seats at public enterprises since November after President Park Geun-hye was impeached by the National Assembly. Amid laxity in watch, retiring officials have used the revolving door to land executive jobs in public institutions.
Of 28 CEO appointments in public enterprises during this period, 21 came from the government. In December 2013, Hyun Oh-seok, then deputy prime minister, declared that the parachute bash is over. It turns out the party has never stopped. Public institutions must not pose as retirement security for government officials.
The CEO position should be open to someone proven for entrepreneurship and experience. The government runs a steering committee under the Ministry of Finance and Strategy and turns to an advisory board in recruiting executives for 330 public institutions. But given actual practices, that system looks to be just a formality.
The latest appointments suggest public enterprises are reserved as post-retirement safety. Upon retiring from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, Kim Kyu-ok ran economic affairs at Busan Metropolitan Government and then landed the top seat at Korea Technology Finance Corporation. The new head of Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Corporation Lee Kwan-sup was a former vice minister for industry, trade and energy.
Questionable appointments lead to management instability and a clash with employees. Lee Yang-ho, a former agriculture bureaucrat who headed the Rural Development Administration, is challenged by the union of the Korea Racing Authority. Park Young-ah, former head of Korea Institute of Science and Technology Evaluation and Planning, has filed a lawsuit against the government, claiming she was unable to extend her term due to a revolving-door replacement. The Ministry of Strategy and Finance is demanded to separate the steering committee on public institutions to ensure independence. The government must take fundamental steps to end the poor tradition.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 16, Page 30
국정 공백을 틈탄 무더기 낙하산 인사가 공공기관을 휩쓸고 있다. 지난해 11월부터 최근까지 100여 일 동안 정부 관료 출신 56명이 공기업을 비롯한 공공기관 임원 자리를 꿰찬 것으로 드러났다. 본지가 공공기관 경영정보시스템인 알리오를 통해 전수 조사한 결과다. 이 기간은 박근혜 대통령이 탄핵으로 식물 대통령이 된 시기다. 국정 리더십이 느슨해지자 퇴직 관료들이 무더기로 낙하산을 타고 공기업을 점령한 것이다.
이 기간 동안 기관장이 임명된 31곳 중 74%에 달하는 23곳이 관료 출신이라는 사실은 실망스러운 대목이 아닐 수 없다. 2013년 12월 현오석 당시 경제부총리가 “(공무원의 낙하산) 파티는 끝났다”고 선언한 말을 무색게 하기 때문이다. 공공기관은 기본적으로 임명직이 아닌 데다 사업 조직이라 공무원의 전리품이 돼서는 안 된다. 경영능력이 검증되고 효율적으로 사업을 수행할 수 있는 개방형으로 문을 열어 놓은 이유다. 이를 위해 정부는 기획재정부 산하에 공공기관운영위원회를 두고 330여 곳의 공공기관 경영진을 선발할 때는 임원추천위원회를 가동한다. 이를 통해 적격성과 혁신성을 비롯한 업무 수행능력을 검증하도록 하고 있다. 그러나 선임 결과를 보면 낙하산 인사는 여전하다.
이번에도 공기업은 낙하산 놀이터라는 비판을 피할 수 없다. 김규옥 기술보증기금 이사장은 기재부에서 부산시 경제부시장으로 옮겼다가 거액 연봉을 받는 기술보증기금에 입성했다. 산업통상자원부 차관을 거친 이관섭 한국수력원자력 사장도 마찬가지다. 불투명한 과정을 거친 낙하산 인사는 마찰을 부를 수밖에 없다. 농림축산식품부 실장에서 농촌진흥청장을 거친 이양호 한국마사회 회장은 노조와 대립 중이고, 박영아 전 한국과학기술기획평가원 원장은 자신의 연임 불발이 다른 낙하산을 투하한 때문이라며 정부를 상대로 행정소송을 제기했다. 이러니 공공기관운영위를 기재부에서 독립시키라는 요구가 나온다. 악순환을 대수술하려면 차제에 더 강력하고 근본적인 개혁 방안을 총동원해야 할 것이다.