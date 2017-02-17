Lim Hyung-joo ready to start military duties

South Korean tenor Lim Hyung-joo will join the military next month, according to industry sources Thursday.The famous popera singer, 30, will enlist at a training camp in Paju, north of Seoul, on March 13, where he will undergo five weeks of basic training before he is dispatched to an army base.“I’m sorry for going to the military so late. Since I’m in my thirties, I’m just a little worried about my physical strength and stamina. However, I will do my best in all training sessions,” the singer said through his management DGNcom.“Next year marks my 20th anniversary. It’s very meaningful to celebrate it in the military,” he added.He made his debut at age 12 with his solo album “Whispers of Hope”.Since then he has released a dozen albums, including “Salley Garden” in 2003 and “The Last Confession” just last year, becoming one of most active crossover singers in Korea.Yonhap