Zico to guest on Yoon Jong-shin’s next track

Rapper Zico will make a highly anticipated appearance on singer Yoon Jong-shin’s upcoming single.The two are collaborating on Yoon’s “Monthly Yoon Jong Shin” music project this month. According to the singer’s record label Mystic Entertainment on Thursday, Zico is contributing a verse to the upcoming song.The singer has delivered a new song every month since April 2010 after starting his music project. His previous monthly single “The Vertical” was released on Jan. 25.Yoon is also the television host of the long-running MBC talk show “Radio Star.” The two discussed the possibility of a musical collaboration while Zico made an appearance on the show.Yoon is a veteran singer and record producer, debuting with his first album “Like the First Time We Met” in 1991. He is also a well-known television personality and currently hosts the MBC prank show “Secretly, Greatly.”Zico is hot off the release of his boy band’s recent chart-topping single “Yesterday,” which dropped last week.By Chung Jin-hong