Yoo Ah-in suffering from benign bone tumor

Actor Yoo Ah-in has revealed that he is suffering from a bone tumor, ending speculation about the reasons why he had been delaying his mandatory military service.The 30-year old actor’s agency United Artists Agency confirmed the news on Wednesday, saying that the symptoms were discovered after Yoo visited the hospital for a shoulder injury.The actor had been criticized for deferring the physical examination necessary for conscription since the Military Manpower Administration typically accepts individuals with worse health conditions than Yoo’s shoulder injury.Additionally, Yoo had expressed his desire to serve his military duties as soon as possible, delaying his own modeling and acting gigs to accommodate for it.“My enlistment date is not finalized yet, so there’s not much I can say,” said the actor in an interview. “There’s nothing to be proud of about fulfilling my military duties at the age of thirty. It’s embarrassing.”The actor’s agency said that his symptoms were benign, which means that the non-cancerous tumor will have minimal effect on his everyday life and carries no risk of spreading.The actor is currently waiting to take his fourth physical examination, which will be held in March.By Chung Jin-hong