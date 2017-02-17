An assassination backfires (국문)

The murder of Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday was most likely committed by an international criminal group sponsored by North Korea. National Intelligence Service chief Lee Byong-ho said at the National Assembly that Kim Jong-un ordered the assassination of his brother as long as five years ago. Our government must closely cooperate with related parties like Malaysia and Vietnam, where one of the suspects appears to have come from, to discover the truth behind the heinous crime.
The incident has far-reaching repercussions in the international community. If North Korea is behind it, the world will realize how anachronistic and dangerous the North Korean dynasty is. The assassination will lead to a further tightening of earlier sanctions to prevent Pyongyang from possessing long-range nuclear missiles. Given the apparent threat to the peace of Northeast Asia and the rest of the world, the latest episode will help strengthen the argument for regime change in the North.
If persuasion or negotiation cannot mitigate — or end — the belligerency of the North, a call for regime change will gain momentum because that is the only option left to promote world peace and improve the impoverished lives of North Koreans. Even China, a longtime ally of North Korea, can hardly extend its hands to help it survive economic isolation now. In a nutshell, the murder backfired.
Our government must deal with this crisis. It must exert diplomatic efforts to re-designate North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism. If the poisoning of Kim Jong-nam in a foreign country in broad daylight is not terror, what is? Moreover, the barbarian act took place when the option of a preemptive strike was being discussed in the U.S. media.
Our government must make the issue of how to deal with North Korea a global security issue at the G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting ending today and the Munich Security Conference that begins today in Germany.
Seoul also must consider the idea of accusing Kim Jong-un of committing crimes against humanity in the International Criminal Court (ICC) on top of earlier accusations against him for executing and torturing a number of compatriots, including his uncle Jang Song-thaek. The ICC must recognize that its raison d’etre can be attacked unless it brings him to justice.
Our presidential hopefuls must also take the horrendous crime as an opportunity to find ways to protect the security of our people.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 17, Page 30
미국에 테러지원국 재지정 촉구
ICC엔 반인권 범죄로 제소하고
국제사회 공조해 북한 응징해야
지난 13일 말레이시아 쿠알라룸푸르 국제공항에서 벌어진 김정남 피살사건은 북한이 사주한 국제범죄일 가능성이 큰 것으로 가닥이 잡혀가고 있다. 이병호 국정원장도 지난 15일 국회 정보위원회에서 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장이 상당 기간 전에 반드시 수행해야 하는 명령인 ‘스탠팅 오더’로 김정남 암살을 지시했다고 밝혔다. 정부는 말레이시아·베트남 등 관련국과 긴밀히 공조해 김정남 살해의 배후를 캐는 데 힘을 모아야 한다.
이번 사건이 북한 소행으로 드러나면 파장이 만만치 않을 것이다. 우선, 국제사회는 북한 정권 지도부가 얼마나 시대착오적이고 위험한지를 절감할 수밖에 없다. 이런 비정상적인 정권이 핵과 장거리 미사일을 손에 쥐지 못하도록 제재의 고삐를 더욱 죄는 계기가 될 가능성이 크다. 특히 북한 정권이 한반도와 동북아시아는 물론 세계 평화까지 위협한다는 주장이 확산해 북한 정권 교체론에 힘을 실어줄 수 있다. 설득이나 협상으로 북한 정권의 위험성을 순화하거나 제거할 수 없으며 오직 정권 교체만이 세계 평화와 북한 주민의 생존에 도움이 된다는 목소리가 커질 것이다. 그동안 보호해온 김정남이 피살돼 모욕을 느꼈을 중국을 비롯한 국제사회의 어느 누구도 이런 상황에서 북한 정권을 돕겠다고 선뜻 나설 수가 없는 상황이다. 결국 김정남 살해는 북한 정권의 제 무덤 파기나 다름없다.
이런 상황에서 정부는 적극적인 대처로 사태를 주도해야 한다. 우선, 미국과 협력해 북한을 테러지원국으로 재지정하는 데 외교력을 모아야 한다. 대낮에 주권국가인 말레이시아의 공항에서 저지른 독살극이 테러가 아니면 무엇인가라는 논리로 설득할 수 있다. 더구나 이번 사건은 북한의 미사일 도발 등으로 미 의회에서 대북 예방적 타격론까지 거론되는 마당에 벌어진 것이 아닌가.
북한 핵과 미사일에 대한 제재에서 한걸음 더 나아가 반인권적 북한 정권의 처리 문제를 주요 국제 안보의제로 올리는 데도 외교력을 모아야 한다. 16∼17일 독일에서 열리는 주요 20개국(G20) 외교장관회의와 17∼19일 뮌헨안보회의를 출발점으로 삼아야 한다. 김정남 피살과 관련한 반인권적·반인륜적 범죄 혐의를 들어 국제형사재판소(ICC)에 추가 제소하는 방안도 고려할 필요가 있다. 김정은이 이미 고모부 장성택을 비롯한 수많은 사람을 처형·고문한 혐의로 ICC에 고발된 만큼 이번 테러혐의를 추가해 법정에 세우는 노력을 시작해야 한다. ICC도 반인권·반인도주의적인 공포정치로 권력유지를 꾀하는 김정은을 제대로 심판하지 않으면 존재 의미 자체를 의심받게 될 지 모른다.
여야는 이번 사건을 한반도 안보와 국민 안전을 심각하게 고민하는 계기로 삼아야 한다.우리가 마주하고 있는 북한 정권의 비정상성과 위험성이 명백하게 드러난 사건이기 때문이다. 전세계적으로 이렇게 충격적인 테러는 유례를 찾아보기 힘들다. 대권주자들부터 책임있는 정치인으로서 국민을 안심시키는 구체적인 행동에 곧바로 나서기를 기대한다. 머뭇거릴 때가 아니다.