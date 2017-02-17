Pokemon Go players flock to parks : Palaces and museums also see uptick in visitors playing the hit game

Koreans are heading to parks, historic sites and other cultural centers to play Pokemon Go. [JOONGANG ILBO, YONHAP, NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY ART, KOREA]

It’s been more than two weeks since Pokemon Go has become available in Korea, and Koreans are flocking to places like Olympic Park, Hyochang Park and royal palaces where the virtual cartoon characters of the location-based, augmented reality (AR) game are known to be abundant.These places are called, among the game players, the “sacred places of Pokemon.”Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, is seeing large crowds, particularly during the weekend, similar in size to those seen at music festivals in the spring and fall.Especially in the sculpture park, located between the Seoul Olympic Museum of Art (SOMA) and Seoul Baekje Museum, there are many Pokestops - places that allow gamers to collect items like eggs, Pokeballs and berries to capture more Pokemon. Pokestops are usually located at structures like historical monuments, markers, sculptures and other art installations.“I was told that there was Pokemon at a high school nearby, so I’m on my way from there,” a woman in her 30s said during a recent weekend. That day, the fine dust level was at its “bad” level but apparently that didn’t stop her from going outdoors to hunt for Pokemon. She was wearing a white mask.It’s now easy to hear the background music for the game, published by Japan-based Nintendo, here and there throughout the park.Also, there is the signature look of the Pokemon Go player: They have the smartphone in one hand and supplementary battery in the other, as the game is known to take a great deal of battery power. Some wear a headset so they can be more engaged in the game, while others wear touch-friendly gloves to keep their hands warm.Gamers have also been seen flocking to historic sites throughout Seoul.Hyochang Park holds tombs of those involved in setting up the Provisional Government of Korea in places like Shanghai and Chongqing during Japanese colonization (1910-45). The park, which used to be a military strategic point for the Japanese to hunt down independence fighters and militias, also houses the memorial for Kim Gu (1876-1949), the president of the provisional government. Among gamers, it’s known to be a place where rare Pokemon appear frequently.The Lee Han Yeol Memorial Museum in Sinchon, central Seoul, dedicated to Lee Han-yeol (1966-87) the Korean student activist who died while taking part in a democracy movement, is another Pokestop. An official at the museum said “numbers of visitors to the memorial haven’t soared unusually, but we are certainly seeing an increased number of people playing Pokemon in front of our building. It would be nice if they come inside the memorial, but it’s a good thing that they at least read Lee Han-yeol’s name.”Gyeongbok Palace and Deoksu Palace are also where there are many Pokestops because of many historical monuments and markers within their grounds. In case of Gyeongbok Palace, there is about 70 Pokestops. When you compare the number of daily visitors between Jan. 24 to 31 with those from Jan. 1 to 23, which is before Pokemon Go was released in Korea, the number rose 37 percent for Gyeongbok Palace and 23 percent for Deoksu Palace.Amidst the frenzy, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea announced last week that its Gwacheon branch in Gyeonggi, surrounded by many sculptures, contains many Pokestops, in hopes of attracting more visitors. “Many people are enjoying the game as well as artwork in the beautiful nature,” the press release said.But there is an increase in irregular practices, including cybercrime, that users should be aware of.Korean police said recently they found on Google a program that automatically hunts down characters also collects user’s private information such as passwords. They said that some apps related to Pokemon are demanding that users agree to providing as many as 26 different pieces of personal information, saying that this raises the possibility of one’s private data being leaked.BY LEE HYUN, HONG SANG-JI [hkim@joongang.co.kr]포켓몬 잡다가 김구묘소•이한열기념관 어디 있나 알았네증강현실(AR) 게임 포켓몬고가 한국에 출시된 지 보름 만에 해외에서 나타났던 ‘포켓몬 좀비’ 현상과 유사한 풍경들이 펼쳐지고 있다. 포켓몬고는 스마트폰 카메라를 통해 보면 실제 공간에 있는 것처럼 나타나는 게임캐릭터(포켓몬)를 잡는 게임이다. ‘사냥감’인 포켓몬이 많이 나타나는 곳은 ‘포켓몬고 성지’로 불린다.대표적인 성지인 서울 송파구 올림픽공원은 최근 게임을 하러 온 ‘사냥꾼’들이 몰리고 있다. 주말이면 음악 축제가 열리는 봄•가을처럼 붐빈다. 올림픽공원 남쪽의 소마미술관과 한성백제박물관 사이에 있는 조각마당은 주로 조형물에 설치되는 ‘포켓스톱’(아이템 공급소)이 밀집해 있어 특히 인파로 북적인다. 이렇게 몰려다니는 사람이 영화 속 좀비와 닮아 ‘포켓몬 좀비’라는 신조어까지 등장했다.게임을 하는 사람이 많다 보니 공원 곳곳에서 게임 배경음악이 들릴 정도다. 미세먼지 농도가 ‘나쁨’ 단계였던 지난 주말 이곳에서 만난 30대 여성은 하얀 마스크를 한 채로 “A고등학교 앞에서 피카추가 나온다고 해 거기 들렀다 오는 길”이라고 말했다.이들은 애니메이션 포켓몬스터의 주인공처럼 행동한다. 다만 손에는 스마트폰과 보조 배터리가 들려 있다. 포켓몬 게임을 한 시간여 하다 보면 배터리가 바닥나기 때문이다. 효과음으로 집중력을 높이기 위해 찬 이어폰, 스마트폰 터치가 가능한 장갑 등은 포켓몬고 패션이 됐다.역사적으로 의미 있는 유적지와 기념관을 찾는 발길도 늘었다. 백범 김구 등 대한민국 임시정부 요인들의 묘지와 기념관이 있는 서울 용산구 효창공원은 희귀 포켓몬이 출몰한다는 소문에 방문객이 많아졌다. 경사가 있어 접근성이 떨어지는 곳이지만 산책 나온 아주머니나 아이 손을 잡고 나온 30대 남성 등이 게임 하는 모습을 자주 목격할 수 있다. 서울 마포구의 이한열 기념관도 포켓스톱으로 지정돼 있다. 이한열기념사업회 관계자는 “관람객 수가 눈에 띄게 증가하지는 않았지만 건물 앞에 서서 게임을 하는 분은 많아졌다”고 말했다. 그는 “전시관까지 올라오면 더 좋겠지만 이한열 열사 이름을 한 번 더 읽게 된 것만으로도 긍정적이라고 생각한다”고 말했다. 경복궁과 덕수궁도 문화재와 조형물이 많아 포켓스톱이 밀집돼 있다. 경복궁의 경우 포켓스톱 70여 개가 몰려 있다. 포켓몬고 출시 전인 지난달 1~23일과 이후인 24~31일 하루 평균 입장객을 비교해 보면 경복궁이 37%, 덕수궁은 23% 늘었다.대만 교차로엔 하루 1000명 몰리기도한국보다 먼저 포켓몬고 ‘광풍’이 불었던 대만에서는 명실상부한 ‘포켓몬 좀비’ 현상이 휩쓸었다. 지난해 8월 희귀 포켓몬 ‘잠만보’가 자주 출몰한다는 교차로에 매일 1000명이 넘는 인파가 몰렸다. 교통위반 범칙금 부과 사례가 급증하고 오토바이를 타고 게임을 하던 남성이 교통사고로 사망하는 등 사고도 발생했다.수단•방법을 가리지 않고 레벨을 올리는 ‘부정행위’가 논란이 되고 있기도 하다. 위성위치확인시스템(GPS)을 조작해 미국 뉴욕, 스위스 알프스 산 등 세계 각지에서 희귀 포켓몬을 잡는 행위가 횡행하고 있다. 게임개발업체인 나이언틱랩스는 “빈번하게 GPS를 조작한 플레이어의 계정을 영구 차단하겠다”며 단속에 나섰다. 사이버범죄 피해 우려도 제기된다. 경찰청은 7일 포켓몬을 자동으로 사냥해 주는 PC 프로그램에서 사용자의 구글 계정 암호를 수집하는 기능을 발견했다고 밝혔다. 경찰은 일부 포켓몬고 관련 앱이 최대 26개의 정보 수집 동의를 요구하는 등 개인정보 유출 우려가 높다고 보고 있다. 또 포켓몬 아이템과 계정을 인터넷으로 판매하는 글이 늘고 있어 사기 피해도 주의해야 한다고 덧붙였다.이현•홍상지 기자