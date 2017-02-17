Niantic set to add 80 more characters to Pokemon Go

Niantic, developer of the popular augmented reality game Pokemon Go, will add more than 80 new creatures to the game this week.The update comes seven months after Pokemon Go’s initial release. With worldwide interest in the game declining, the company hopes the introduction of second-generation creatures from the Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver video games will reignite the excitement that came with Pokemon Go’s initial release.The update includes gendered Pokemon and evolved forms of existing Pokemon. There will also be more types of berries, which are items used in the game to attract the creatures.Even in Korea, where the game was belatedly released last month, the number of players has been declining.The accumulated number of game players among Android phone users fell 7 percent from 6.95 million in the week starting Jan. 30, just after the Korea release, to 6.43 million the following week, according to Korea-based app data analysis firm Wiseapp. Still, Pokemon Go remains the top-ranked game app in the country by usage rate, Wiseapp said.