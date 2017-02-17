Korean airlines will freeze fuel surcharges on flights

Korean airlines will freeze fuel surcharges on international passenger flights next month as prices of jet kerosene remain steady, industry sources said Thursday.Depending on the itinerary, fuel surcharges on international tickets purchased in Korea ranged from 1,200 won ($1.05) to 9,600 won.The average price of jet fuel came to $65.42 per barrel in Singapore, or about $1.55 per gallon.Local airlines are allowed to impose a fuel surcharge when the average price exceeds $1.50 per gallon.Fuel surcharges on domestic passenger flights for March were also frozen at 2,200 won. Such charges for domestic flights are imposed when the average fuel price exceeds $1.20 per gallon. YONHAP