LIG Nex1 gearing up for UAE defense expo

The computer animated concept image of LIG Nex1’s exhibition booth at IDEX in Abu Dhabi. [LIG NEX1]

LIG Nex1, the country’s leading manufacturer of defense weapons, will again participate in this year’s International Defense Exhibition and Conference, the largest event of its kind in the Middle East.This is the company’s fifth showing in the exposition and this year, it will present products including portable surface-to-air missiles, GPS-guided bomb kits, radar detectors and other defense products associated with surveillance patrol and communication. LIG also will present a powered exoskeleton, a wearable robot that enhances physical performance.The company established the Middle East as an important business market in 2009. The biennial event has provided opportunities for LIG to promote its products and technology to foreign buyers.“The Middle East is the biggest defense market in the world,” said Kwon Hee-won, CEO of LIG Nex1. “We’re strengthening efforts to make products that meet local buyers’ needs in hopes to open new business opportunities abroad,” he added.IDEX will take place in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, United Arab Emirates, Sunday through Thursday. The event is expected to attract 1,200 companies and more than 100,000 spectators.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]