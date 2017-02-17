[CARD NEWS] Some say the Kim family is the most appalling in history.
The Kims, the most appalling family in history. The fight for power between the brothers was brutal.
1) In April of 2009, agents from the State Security Department, the top intelligence agency of North Korea,
raided a building called Woo Am Gak, located in central Pyongyang.
2) The people gathered at the scene were Kim Jong-nam’s major supporters.
Kim Jong-nam used to hold secret meetings at Woo Am Gak, just as Kim Jong-il had.
3) The acquaintances of Kim Jong-nam were all seized by the agents, and Kim Jong-nam’s life fell so low from then
that he was not allowed to go to his father’s funeral. The leader who had orchestrated all these actions? Kim Jong-un.
4) “The Woo Am Gak Attack”
The incident was the very first occasion that officially surfaced among many veiled fights
as Kim Jong-un and Kim Jong-nam competed for their father’s throne.
5) Kim Jong-un solidified the dictatorial regime of his own since then.
Jang Song-thaek, the guardian of Kim Jong-nam, was executed, and even Kim Jong-nam was assassinated.
6) When did their ill-fated relationships begin? The story brings us back to 1971.
7) One day in May of 1971, Kim Jong-il shouted while driving. “Hye-rim just gave birth to my son!”
8) Kim Jong-il shacked up with Song Hye-rim, an actress and the wife of his friend,
after forcing them to divorce. Kim’s absolute authority as the successor enabled such infidelity.
9) Kim Jong-nam was born soon after, and Kim Jong-il was over the moon.
However, Kim Jong-il was ready to move on? In 1975, Go Young-hee, a Korean-Japanese dancer, came into Kim Jong-il’s life.
10) Go was Kim’s ideal type of woman.
She was 16 years younger than Song, and was totally dedicated to Kim.
11) ‘A childhood photo of Kim Jong-nam’
Kim Jong-chul and Kim Jong-un were the sons born to Kim Jong-il and Go Young-hee.
The children of Go, however, had little possibility to be the successor, as Kim Jong-nam was the legitimate son.
12) Nevertheless, Go’s hold over Kim Jong-il was strong enough to overcome all these problems.
Even when she caught breast cancer, she did not resect her breast so she could keep the title of the “Kim Jong-il’s woman.” Go also took care of Kim Jong-il after Kim Il-sung’s death.
13) Thanks to Go’s efforts, Kim Jong-il’s mind began leaning toward Kim Jong-un in 2000.
To the former leader, Kim Jong-nam looked idle and Kim Jong-chul looked weak.
14) In 2001, a crucial incident happened when Kim Jong-nam was arrested at an airport in Japan for using a forged passport. Kim Jong-il completely turned his mind away from Kim Jong-nam since then.
15) Eventually, the situation was turned around.
Kim Jong-un, who was ambitious since his childhood, eventually succeeded to the position of supreme power, while Kim Jong-nam had been pursued, roaming in foreign countries.
16) Kim Jong-nam’s life was just like his mother Song Hye-rim’s, who was expelled to Moscow after Go Young-hee intervened her life. Song died alone in 2002, suffering from mental fatigue and depression.
17) Following Song, Kim Jong-nam faced a tragic destiny as well in a foreign country.
The so-called “Baekdu bloods,” the descendants of Kim Il-sung, fail to seize power in North Korea, as most of them are assassinated or executed.
18) Kim Jong-il’s half brother was expelled to a foreign country in 1988.
Kim Jong-nam’s cousin mysteriously lost his life.
Nobody knows what Kim Jong-un’s brother is doing.
19) How many more lives will be sentenced to death to end the North’s craziness?
