[CARD NEWS] Some say the Kim family is the most appalling in history.

1) In April of 2009, agents from the State Security Department, the top intelligence agency of North Korea,raided a building called Woo Am Gak, located in central Pyongyang.2) The people gathered at the scene were Kim Jong-nam’s major supporters.Kim Jong-nam used to hold secret meetings at Woo Am Gak, just as Kim Jong-il had.3) The acquaintances of Kim Jong-nam were all seized by the agents, and Kim Jong-nam’s life fell so low from thenthat he was not allowed to go to his father’s funeral. The leader who had orchestrated all these actions? Kim Jong-un.4) “The Woo Am Gak Attack”The incident was the very first occasion that officially surfaced among many veiled fightsas Kim Jong-un and Kim Jong-nam competed for their father’s throne.5) Kim Jong-un solidified the dictatorial regime of his own since then.Jang Song-thaek, the guardian of Kim Jong-nam, was executed, and even Kim Jong-nam was assassinated.6) When did their ill-fated relationships begin? The story brings us back to 1971.7) One day in May of 1971, Kim Jong-il shouted while driving. “Hye-rim just gave birth to my son!”8) Kim Jong-il shacked up with Song Hye-rim, an actress and the wife of his friend,after forcing them to divorce. Kim’s absolute authority as the successor enabled such infidelity.9) Kim Jong-nam was born soon after, and Kim Jong-il was over the moon.However, Kim Jong-il was ready to move on? In 1975, Go Young-hee, a Korean-Japanese dancer, came into Kim Jong-il’s life.10) Go was Kim’s ideal type of woman.She was 16 years younger than Song, and was totally dedicated to Kim.11) ‘A childhood photo of Kim Jong-nam’Kim Jong-chul and Kim Jong-un were the sons born to Kim Jong-il and Go Young-hee.The children of Go, however, had little possibility to be the successor, as Kim Jong-nam was the legitimate son.12) Nevertheless, Go’s hold over Kim Jong-il was strong enough to overcome all these problems.Even when she caught breast cancer, she did not resect her breast so she could keep the title of the “Kim Jong-il’s woman.” Go also took care of Kim Jong-il after Kim Il-sung’s death.13) Thanks to Go’s efforts, Kim Jong-il’s mind began leaning toward Kim Jong-un in 2000.To the former leader, Kim Jong-nam looked idle and Kim Jong-chul looked weak.14) In 2001, a crucial incident happened when Kim Jong-nam was arrested at an airport in Japan for using a forged passport. Kim Jong-il completely turned his mind away from Kim Jong-nam since then.15) Eventually, the situation was turned around.Kim Jong-un, who was ambitious since his childhood, eventually succeeded to the position of supreme power, while Kim Jong-nam had been pursued, roaming in foreign countries.16) Kim Jong-nam’s life was just like his mother Song Hye-rim’s, who was expelled to Moscow after Go Young-hee intervened her life. Song died alone in 2002, suffering from mental fatigue and depression.17) Following Song, Kim Jong-nam faced a tragic destiny as well in a foreign country.The so-called “Baekdu bloods,” the descendants of Kim Il-sung, fail to seize power in North Korea, as most of them are assassinated or executed.18) Kim Jong-il’s half brother was expelled to a foreign country in 1988.Kim Jong-nam’s cousin mysteriously lost his life.Nobody knows what Kim Jong-un’s brother is doing.19) How many more lives will be sentenced to death to end the North’s craziness?Directed by Lee Jeong-bongConstructed by Kim Min-pyoDesigned by Seo Ye-riTranslated by Son Min-youngEdited by James Constant기사원문링크: https://www.facebook.com/KoreaJoongAngDaily/posts/1180099648775902