The ruling of an AI judge (국문)

In May 2016, the world’s first AI lawyer Ross was hired by a law firm. Ross is built on IBM’s cognitive computer software Watson. Today, Watson is also used in hospitals in Korea. The Supreme Court is developing an AI helper to be in use by 2021. The purpose is to provide assistance to people who take legal action by themselves.
Artificial intelligence technology has made amazing advancements. I saw a video of AI playing the classic 70s video game Brick Breaker. At first, it was playing like a novice human player, but it was learning quickly. Four hours later, it figured out the trick of breaking bricks on one corner and making the ball go inside to break all bricks at once. The potential of deep learning was well displayed when AlphaGo played against Lee Se-dol.
At this rate, we will soon see more AI lawyers actively in practice. But there is something missing in AI lawyers. Unlike lawyers with experience, they are not friends with the judges. Ironically, this is a strength for AI. They are free from academic and regional connections and even media.
This is my future vision. In the 2030s, Mr. A is involved in a lawsuit. The lawyer representing the other side went to high school and college with the judge, and they are good friends. Mr. A thought it was not a fair game. But he has a hidden card. Instead of a human judge, he would request an AI judge. “Sometimes, an AI judge gives an unexpected ruling, but it is not only unfavorable to me.”
Lately, public attention is on whether the arrest warrants for business tycoons requested by Special Prosecutor Park Young-soo would be granted. In fact, whether the arrest warrant is issued or rejected is not directly related to the judgment of guilt. Article 27, Clause 4 of the Constitution states, “The accused shall be presumed innocent until a judgment of guilt has been pronounced.” But people often rush to assume that being arrested means guilty. Politicians are not consistent either. When a politician on their side is about to be arrested for certain charges, they would say he should be presumed innocent. Then, when someone on the other side is in the same situation, they urge to arrest him. Since the outcome of investigation is often related to arrest, the prosecutors are obsessed with arrest warrants.
While the evaluation of the validity of warrant is socially significant, the court often gives little explanation. When an arrest warrant is issued, it explains that the criminal charges are valid and there is a possibility of destruction of evidence and flight. When the warrant is rejected, it says otherwise. To end the controversy, it may be desirable to establish a practice of trial without custody. The court should also define specific guidelines for issuing arrest warrant to reduce the discrepancy between the law and public sentiment. The court ensure trust that trials are fair. If not, people will prefer AI judges over human ones to decide the fates in the future.
지난해 5월 세계 최초의 인공지능(AI) 변호사 로스(Ross)가 미국 법무법인에 채용됐다는 뉴스가 나왔다. IBM이 개발한 AI 왓슨이 토대가 됐다. 왓슨은 현재 국내 병원에서도 활용되고 있다. 대법원도 2021년을 목표로 AI 소송 도우미 개발을 추진하고 있다. 나 홀로 소송을 하는 사람들에게 도움을 주는 게 목표라고 한다.
AI의 발전은 놀랍다. 유튜브에서 AI가 1970년대 비디오게임인 ‘벽돌깨기’를 하는 동영상을 봤다. 처음엔 인간 초보자와 똑같았지만 차츰 익숙해졌다. 4시간이 지나자 한쪽 귀퉁이를 부순 뒤 벽돌 뒷공간으로 공을 넣어 남은 벽돌을 단번에 깨버리는 기술을 찾아냈다. 이런 딥러닝 기술의 잠재력은 이세돌 9단과 대국한 알파고가 잘 보여줬다.
이런 추세면 AI 변호사가 본격적으로 활동할 날도 멀지 않아 보인다. 그러나 AI 변호사엔 뭔가 부족한 게 있다. 화려한 경력의 전관(前官) 변호사처럼 판사와 인간적 친분이 없다. 그러나 이는 역설적으로 AI의 장점이다. 학연, 지연, 심지어 여론에서도 자유롭기 때문이다.
이런 미래를 상상해본다. 203X년 A씨는 송사에 휘말렸다. 상대편 소송대리인인 변호사는 담당 판사와 고교, 대학 동기이고 절친한 사이다. 아무리 생각해도 불리하다. 하지만 A씨에겐 비장의 카드가 있다. 인간 판사 대신 AI 판사를 선택하는 것이다. A씨는 이렇게 혼잣말을 한다. “가끔 이해하기 어려운 엉뚱한 판결을 내린다고 하지만 나에게만 불리한 것만은 아니야.”
최근 사람들의 관심은 박영수 특검팀이 구속영장을 청구한 거물급 피의자의 구속 여부에 쏠렸다. 사실 구속영장의 발부와 기각은 유·무죄 판단과는 직접 관련이 없다. 헌법 제27조 제4항은 ‘형사피고인은 유죄의 판결이 확정될 때까지는 무죄로 추정된다’고 명시하고 있지 않은가. 하지만 '빨리빨리'에 익숙한 많은 사람들은 '구속=유죄'라고 생각한다. 정치권은 일관성도 없다. 같은 편 인사가 애매한 혐의로 구속될 위기에 처하면 “무죄 추정의 원칙을 지켜야 한다”고 얘기하다가 상대편이 문제가 되면 “빨리 구속하라”고 재촉한다. 수사의 성패를 구속 여부로 판단하니 검찰도 영장 청구에 집착한다. 구속 후 법원에서 무죄가 날 수도 있지만 그땐 관심 갖는 사람이 별로 없다.
영장실질심사가 가지는 사회적 의미가 크지만 법원의 설명은 빈약하다. 구속영장이 발부되면 “범죄 혐의가 소명되고 증거 인멸 및 도주 우려가 있다”고 설명한다. 기각되면 반대 내용이 나온다. 논란에서 벗어나려면 이번 기회에 불구속 재판의 관행을 정착시키는 수밖에 없다. 법원도 구속영장 발부와 기각 기준을 구체적으로 제시해 법과 민심의 괴리를 줄여야 한다. 일반 국민에게 재판이 공정하게 이뤄지고 있다는 믿음을 줘야 한다는 얘기다. 그렇지 않으면 미래의 우리는 인간 판사보다 AI 판사에게 운명을 맡기는 것을 선호하게 될 것 같다.
김원배 경제부 부데스크