A reasonable request (국문)
박 대통령, 헌재든 특검이든 역사의 기록은 남겨야
Feb 18,2017
On Thursday, the court rejected another plea from prosecutors to raid the office of President Park Geun-hye for evidence in its investigation of the abuse of power and bribery case involving her secretive confidante Choi Soon-sil.
The special prosecutor team requested the raid, arguing that Park had used a burner phone to talk to Choi 570 times over 192 days from April to October. But the court dismissed the claim, saying the special prosecutors lacked legal validity to raid the presidential office. It is now up to the president to voluntarily comply with questioning and hand over materials.
Prosecutors found that Park and Choi were close enough to talk on the phone at least twice a day. They communicated 127 times while Choi was in Germany, where she had fled after revelations of her influence in the presidential office surfaced in early September.
The conversations most certainly weren’t small talk. Choi was essentially on the run as allegations surfaced that she used two nonprofit foundations to take money from conglomerates in exchange for political favors.
Park will not be able to get away this time with claims that Choi was just someone who “ran errands” for her and that she was unaware of her “selfish interests.” The president did keep her word on responding earnestly to the state prosecution’s investigation in November. Now, she is refusing cooperation with the special prosecution team, too.
Park had promised she would fully cooperate special prosecutors during an interview on Jan. 25. But she has not complied with any of their requests and resisted questioning. This will only invite more suspicion.
The political scandal and Park’s impeachment trial have rocked the country and disgraced its dignity. The trial’s closing arguments are scheduled for Feb. 24, and the legal probe period for the special prosecution team ends on Feb. 28. There is not much time left. The president should do her duty and tell the truth while there is still time.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 17, Page 30
법원이 어제 청와대의 압수수색 거부에 맞서 특별검사팀이 신청한 집행정지를 각하했다. 특검은 박근혜 대통령이 차명폰으로 지난해 4월부터 10월 말까지 192일간 총 570회에 걸쳐 최순실씨와 통화했다며 압수수색의 필요성을 제기했다. 그러나 압수수색의 당위성 여부와 상관없이 특검이 신청 당사자로서 적절한 자격이 없다고 법원은 판단했다. 이제 통화의 진위와 내용은 청와대가 스스로 자료를 제출하거나 박 대통령의 진술에 의지할 수밖에 없게 됐다.
특검의 주장대로 박 대통령이 최씨와 하루에 두세 차례씩 통화했다면 그 밀접한 관계는 능히 짐작할 수 있다. 이는 국정농단 사태의 진실에 접근하는 열쇠일 수 있다. 특히 최씨가 독일로 도피한 9월 3일부터 귀국 직전인 10월 26일까지의 127차례의 국제전화가 사실이라면 반드시 규명해야 한다. 이 시기는 검찰이 수사에 나서고(10월 5일), 미르·K스포츠재단과 관련된 최씨의 비리 의혹이 터져 나오기 시작한 때다. 해외로 도피한 최씨와 차명폰으로 얘기를 나눴다면 뭔가 은밀한 내용이 오갔을 것으로 의심하는 게 상식적이다.
박 대통령의 표현대로 “심부름도 해 주는 사람”에 불과한 최씨가 “사익을 추구했다는 걸 몰랐다”고 일축하고 넘길 순 없다. 박 대통령은 지난해 11월 “검찰 조사에 성실하게 임할 각오”라고 하고선 응하지 않았다. 올해 1월 1일 기자간담회에선 “특검의 연락이 오면 성실히 임할 생각”이라고 했고, 1월 25일 인터넷 방송에서는 “(특검) 조사에 임하려 한다”고 했지만 실천하지 않고 있다. 며칠 전에는 일정이 공개됐다며 대면조사를 회피했다. 그러니 박 대통령의 말처럼 '오해와 허구와 거짓말이 산더미'처럼 쌓이는 것이다.
최순실 국정농단과 탄핵심판은 온 나라를 대혼돈에 빠뜨린 역사적인 사건이다. 헌법재판소의 최종 변론이 24일로 확정됐고, 특검의 1차 수사 기한이 28일로 종료된다. 박 대통령이 헌재든 특검이든 국민에게 진실을 밝힐 시간은 숨가쁘게 지나가고 있다. 박 대통령에겐 역사에 공식적인 기록을 남길 책무가 있다.