Murder as a prank (국문)

Malaysian police arrested two female suspects in connection with the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half brother Kim Jong-nam, but still cannot explain the puzzling case.
Speculation is rampant on how Kim was fatally attacked with poisonous liquid in some form. It seems to have taken a brief five seconds for the assassins to carry out their mission in a James Bond-style murder plot. But their actions afterwards were so sloppy that they led to their speedy arrests — and raised questions over whether they were trained agents or not.
The case may be better explained after hunting down a rumored point man reportedly in his 40s from a North Korean spy agency.
Otherwise the murder could become a cold case, an eternal mystery.
What is shocking is not just the boldness of a murder taking place in a crowded international airport, but the advances in North Korea’s scheming.
It seems to have hired foreign assassins and attempted to disguise the murder as an accident. The Vietnamese suspect said she believed the hit to be “a prank.” The Indonesian suspect said she was told that she would be given $100 for appearing in a prank video.
Their testimonies cannot be entirely trusted, but given their clumsiness in the days after the murder, they could have been recruited randomly.
They could have been pulled into the high-profile murder believing they were taking part in a prank.
If this is true, North Korea is capable of greater cleverness than we imagined. What scares us is that anyone could be lured into committing an act of terrorism.
North Koreans could be among us and ordinary people could fall victim to their terrorism attempts. We must not let our guard down.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 18, Page 26.
김정남을 암살한 동남아 국적의 여성 용의자 2명이 붙잡혔지만 사건은 아직도 의혹투성이다. 살해 도구가 독액 스프레이인지 아니면 독극물 헝겊인지, 독극물 종류는 무엇인지 등 추측만 난무한다. 또 암살에 딱 5초밖에 걸리지 않는 등 프로다운 솜씨에 사전에 치밀하게 준비한 흔적이 역력하지만 범행 후 체포되기까지 이들이 보여준 행동은 너무 어설퍼 특수 공작원인지 의심을 낳는다. 결국 이번 암살의 배후로 지목되는 북한 정찰총국 소속 40대 남성을 체포해야 사건의 전모가 밝혀질 전망이다. 그렇지 않으면 자칫 국제 미제 사건으로 미궁에 빠질 가능성도 있다.
백주에 벌어진 김정남 암살은 사건 자체가 충격적이지만 우리를 또 한 번 놀라게 하는 건 북한의 진화된 테러 기법이다. 우선 국제 청부암살단 고용 가능성이 그렇다. 또 꼬리 자르기를 위해 암살을 사고로 둔갑시키려는 방법도 놀랍다. 베트남 국적의 용의자는 “장난인 줄 알았다”고, 인도네시아 공범은 “장난 비디오에 출연하면 100달러를 주겠다”고 해 저지른 일이라고 주장하고 있다. 이들의 증언을 액면 그대로 믿을 수는 없지만 범행 후 도주를 위해 정교하게 움직이지 않은 점 등을 볼 때 단순 동원됐을 개연성 또한 배제할 수 없는 상황이다. 소액 돈에 매수된 이들이 사람을 진짜로 죽이는 것인지, 또 누구를 죽이는 것인지도 모르고 그저 리얼리티쇼에 참여하는 정도로 생각하고 끔찍한 범행을 벌였을 가능성이 제기되는 배경이다.
이는 북한의 테러 기법이 21세기 상황에 맞춰 얼마나 용의주도하게 진화했는가를 보여주는 한 단면이라 할 수 있다. 우리를 섬뜩하게 만드는 건 바로 이처럼 우리 자신도 모르게 테러에 동원될 수 있다는 점이다. 마약이 든 가방을 모르는 이의 부탁을 받고 선의로 운반하다 큰 낭패를 보는 경우와 같다. 이처럼 평범한 얼굴을 한 공포의 북한 테러가 장난이나 사고를 가장해 우리 사회 곳곳으로 파고들 수 있다는 점을 인식하고 만일의 사태에 대비한 우리의 경각심을 한시라도 늦춰선 안될 것이다.