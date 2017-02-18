Choi Jin-yi, Yun Woo-hyun are tying the knot

Love is in the air as yet another musician couple has revealed to have planned their wedding. Singer Choi Jin-yi, also known as Rumble Fish, and guitarist Yun Woo-hyun from rock band Buzz are tying the knot at a hanok cafe in Seoul on March 26.“The two have confirmed their marriage date after dating each other for seven years,” said a source.The two revealed their relationship in 2012 after they jointly produced Rumble Fish’s song “Don’t Live Like That.”Yun debuted as the guitarist for his band in 2003 with their first album “Morning of Buzz.” The group is well-regarded for their hit rock ballads such as “Thorn” (2006) and “Don’t Know Man” (2010). The original lineup of the group reunited in 2014 and recently released their newest song “You’re Alive” last October.Rumble Fish made their debut as a four-member rock band in 2004. After three of its members left the band in 2010, Choi has been performing as a solo act under the same moniker.By Chung Jin-hong