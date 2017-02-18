Park Won and Suzy to collaborate on single

Singers Park Won and Suzy will unveil a new track this month.The two teased their partnership with a photo of the two in a recording studio uploaded to Suzy’s Instagram on Thursday.Park’s agency Makeus Entertainment said, “In late February, Park and Suzy will be releasing a collaboration, and the two have already completed the scheduling for the recording and filming of the music video.”Park originally debuted as a member of musical group One More Chance in 2010, who are best-known for their hit song “I Think About You.” He released his first solo record “Like a Record” late 2015, and has since been involved in a number of DJing and television gigs.Suzy also recently stepped up as a solo artist for the first time since debuting as a member of her girl group miss A in 2010. She released her record “Yes? No?” in January.By Chung Jin-hong