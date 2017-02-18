Jo Sung-mo debuts a new project : AproBand proves that musicians only improve with age and experience

A scene from the music video of AproBand’s “Run Boy,” directed by Jo Sung-mo. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

From left: Jo Sung-mo, vocalist Kang Hyun-jun, drummer Lee Kui-nam, keyboardist Moon Sang-sun, bassist Seo Yung-min and guitarist No Eun-jong. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

“Hey, why don’t we make a band?”In the opening of the music video for “Run Boy,” the debut song of a new five-member band called AproBand, kids sit around in a circle in a classroom, and dream of being rock stars that “sing and play instruments on television,” while playing toy instruments of their own. They grow up to be men in suits in grey offices, but their childhood dreams reignite once they receive a message stating “Bunam Branch School is closing down,” presumably, their school. A story that everyone imagines at least once in their life is directed by none other than ballad singer Jo Sung-mo. He’s the man who earned the title “Crown Prince of Ballads” due to music videos such as “To Heaven” and “Do You Know,” with music videos that resembled blockbuster films.The elusive singer, who has been relatively quiet since the summer of 2014, has been preparing his transition into becoming a producer. He has stayed busy founding music label AproMusic, and producing for the label’s front runner, AproBand. Even as a veteran with 18 years of experience in the music industry under his belt, his first venture in producing was new and has proven to be challenging.Having released the band’s first digital single album, Jo Sung-mo, sitting down with the five members, said “At first there was the band. We blindly jumped into making a record, but then there was too much preparation needed. That’s why we had to found AproMusic as well.”When asked if the challenge to create a band and a label was somewhat reckless, Jo answered “to some, it may seem that way. But we had all the confidence in the world in terms of music. It started off as I gathered a backing band for my Japan tour in 2015, but their music was so good that I slipped in one of their songs during my concert. After the show, fans would come up to the band and ask for their autographs. AproBand members are these type of musicians.”Just because they were not on center stage doesn’t mean that they are behind in terms of skills and abilities. They are some of the best musicians in the nation. Drummer Lee Kui-nam, was a part of the Lee Eun-mi band with bassist Seo Yung-min, and a part of the Kim Jong-seo band with keyboard player Moon Sang-sun, when he received orders from Jo to bring him the best musicians in Korea. Moon also worked with guitarist No Eun-jong, when they were both part of legendary band Boohwal.Having made appearances on popular music shows such as “Immortal Song” and “I Am A Singer,” they were already some heavyweights even before AproBand was formed. With all of the instrumentalists on board, Kang Hyun-jun, a singer from a popular contact lens commercial featuring Suzy Bae, joined as a vocalist for the band and the dream team was finalized.“It was an honor,” said drummer Lee Kui-nam, reminiscing of the time when Jo Sung-mo offered to manage the band. “I have played the drums since I was in 5th grade. I’ve already practiced all of Jo’s songs beforehand, as I was his fan. There was the burden of moving to the front of the stage from the back where I usually reside, but I thought it could be fun.”“I’m forty years old and I’ve already lived half of my life,” said bassist Seo Yung-min, “I started playing the bass with no real plan in mind because my friend told me if I didn’t join a band in high school I would be an outcast. Now, I believe, is the time to look back in my career and come up with a new plan.”Jo Sung-mo, looking on nervously as the band members similar in age to him were interviewed, added that “musicians ripen after the age of thirty.”The only member in their twenties, vocalist Kang Hyun-jun chimed in, saying “Whether it be acting or singing, the quality really matures when artists enter their thirties. I’ll soon join those ranks as well.”Having got the idea of the name for AproBand from Korean traditional children’s song, “Aperuo,” which translates to “forward,” this project is a realization of Jo’s long awaited goals.“My dream was to become a writer. I received a lot of love from my [highly-produced] music videos, but there were criticisms that the visuals seemed distant from the music. That’s why I interviewed every single one of these guys, to reflect their stories in the script.”“I stayed up all night studying film and editing,” Jo said, adding that he had confidence in the music as well. “Having experienced it myself, I didn’t’ want these guys to continually check their standings on the charts. That’s why I chose to go with Bainil. It’s a music service on a mobile platform, but the difference is in that it respects the traditional [listening] experience, by selling albums.“Like how movies get released from the theaters and then to [on-demand,] we wanted to walk down the right path by releasing the CD first, then to download and finally streaming. It will be challenging at first, but we want to be the front runners of protecting the value of music.”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]“우리 밴드 할래?” 단박에 뭉친 조성모와 다섯 남자“야, 우리 밴드 안 할래?” “뭔 밴드? 고무밴드?”지난달 데뷔한 5인조 아프로밴드의 ‘런 보이’ 뮤직비디오는 이렇게 시작된다. 초등학교 교실에 둘러앉아 장난감 피아노와 드럼을 치던 아이들이 ‘TV에 나와서 멋지게 노래하고 악기도 연주하는’ 밴드를 꿈꾸는 것이다. 어느덧 양복쟁이 아저씨가 된 이들의 어릴 적 꿈은 “부남분교가 폐교되었습니다”라는 문자 한 통에 되살아난다. 자고로 남자라면 한 번쯤 꿈꿨을 법한 이 이야기의 감독은 가수 조성모(40). ‘투 헤븐’ ‘아시나요’ 등 영화를 방불케 하는 스케일의 뮤직비디오에 힘입어 ‘발라드의 황태자’로 떠올랐던 바로 그 조성모다.아프로뮤직을 설립한 조성모는 “음악을 꿈꾸는 이들을 돕는 드림 메이커가 되고 싶다”고 말했다. 그 첫 시작을 여는 아프로밴드. 왼쪽부터 강현준(보컬)·이귀남(드럼)·문상선(키보드)·서영민(베이스)·노은종(기타). [사진 권혁재 사진전문기자]2014년 여름을 끝으로 좀처럼 신곡을 들을 수 없었던 그는 제작자로서의 변신을 꾀하고 있었다. 레이블 아프로뮤직을 설립하고, 아프로밴드 프로듀싱에 나섰다. 데뷔 18년차 베테랑 가수였지만 제작은 처음이었으니 모든 게 낯설고 새로울 수 밖에. 모던록·발라드를 담은 첫 디지털 싱글 앨범을 발표한 아프로밴드와 함께 만난 조성모는 “원래는 밴드가 먼저였다. 무턱대고 너희 음반 하나 만들어보자 하고 덤비고 나니 필요한 것들이 너무 많아 회사를 차리게 됐다”고 말했다.질의 :너무 무모한 도전 아닌가.응답 :“그럴 수도 있다. 하지만 그만큼 음악에 자신이 있었다. 2015년 일본 투어를 같이할 연주팀을 꾸렸는데 음악이 너무 좋았다. 그래서 중간에 연주곡을 한 곡 넣었더니 공연 끝나고 나 보러 온 팬들이 이 친구들한테 가서 사인을 요청하더라. 공연할 때 드럼이 하도 소리를 지르고 노래를 불러서 목 쉬는 것 봤나. 얘네가 그런 애들이다.”사실 무대 뒤에 가려져서 그렇지 이들은 국내 정상급 연주자들이다. “지금 최고로 잘하는 애들을 모아달라”는 조성모의 지령을 받은 드럼 이귀남(34)은 베이스 서영민(40)과 이은미 밴드를, 키보드 문상선(33)과는 김종서 밴드를 하고 있었다. 문상선은 베이스 노은종(30)과 함께 부활 세션을 하기도 했다. ‘나는 가수다’ ‘불후의 명곡’ 등 명연주가 필요한 곳이면 어디든 얼굴을 내밀던 이들이니 이미 준비된 실력자들이었던 셈. 여기에 수지의 렌즈 광고 삽입곡 ‘아이키스’ 등을 통해 차근차근 목소리를 알려온 강현준(28)이 보컬로 합류하면서 드림팀이 완성됐다.질의 :조성모로부터 데뷔 제안을 받은 소감은.응답 :“영광이었다. 초등학교 5학년 때부터 드럼을 쳤는데 원래 성모형 팬이어서 음반 수록곡은 모두 연습해 봤으니까. 무대 앞으로 나와야 한다는 부담감도 있었지만 너무 설레고 재밌을 것 같았다.”(이귀남)“내 나이가 마흔인데 어떻게 보면 인생의 반은 이미 살았다. ‘고등학교 가서 밴드에 못들어가면 왕따 당한다’는 친구의 꼬임에 빠져 베이스를 시작해 천진난만하게 음악을 해왔는데 이제 한번은 돌아보고 새로운 계획을 세워야 할 때가 왔구나 싶었다.”(서영민)아프로밴드의 ‘런 보이’ 뮤비 . 조성모가 연출했다.동갑내기 신인을 물가에 내놓은 아이 마냥 조마조마하게 지켜보던 조성모는 “원래 연주자는 서른이 넘어야 한다”고 거들었다. 팀내 유일한 20대인 보컬 강현준도 “연기도, 노래도 30대에 접어들며 무르익는 맛이 있다”며 “저도 곧 그 대열에 합류하게 될 것”이라고 강조했다.동요 ‘앞으로’에서 이름을 따왔다는 이번 프로젝트는 조성모에게도 오랫동안 품어온 꿈을 이루는 계기가 됐다. “원래 꿈이 작가였어요. 대작 뮤직비디오로 많은 사랑을 받았지만 노래와 화면이 따로 논다는 비판도 많았거든요. 그래서 이 친구들을 각각 인터뷰해서 그 이야기가 최대한 반영될 수 있도록 시나리오를 썼어요.”“밤을 새우며 새벽까지 촬영 및 편집 공부를 했다”는 그는 음악에 대한 자부심이 상당했다. “제가 그래도 가수 선배인데 하루에도 몇 번씩 음원사이트를 보며 순위에 연연하게 하고 싶진 않았어요. 그래서 바이닐을 택했습니다. 모바일 플랫폼이지만 음반 단위로 판매를 하는 곳이니까요. 영화가 극장, IPTV 등 순차적으로 풀리는 것처럼 CD부터 다운로드, 스트리밍 등 정도를 걷고 싶어요. 처음엔 힘들겠지만 음악적 가치를 지키는 데 앞장서고 싶습니다.”글=민경원 기자 storymin@joongang.co.kr사진=권혁재 사진전문기자