Singapore Airlines to serve Jung Sik Dang’s dishes in air

From left: Yim Jung-sik of Jung Sik Dang, Betty Wong, divisional vice president of customer experience at Singapore Airlines and Seah Chee Chian, general manager of the airliner’s Korean unit, pose for a photo during a media event on Friday. [SINGAPORE AIRLINES]

Singapore Airlines is joining forces with Yim Jung-sik, owner-chef of Michelin starred Korean restaurant Jung Sik Dang, to offer haute cuisine in the air - even in economy class.From March 1, Singapore Airlines passengers en route from Incheon to Singapore will be able to enjoy Korean dishes developed by Yim from first class to economy. The menu will be offered for the next seven months.“We have passengers from all over the world with diverse and sophisticated palates,” said Betty Wong, a divisional vice president of customer experience at Singapore Airlines, during a media event at the one-Michelin-starred Jung Sik Dang in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul on Friday. “With the increasing popularity of hansik (Korean cuisine), it has become a natural step for us to offer a complete Korean meal on planes.”Wong added that it was a one-year of process to develop the menu with Yim, overcoming the challenges of in-flight cooking conditions.“I focused on coming up with more traditional Korean offerings rather than the modern versions that Jung Sik Dang is well known for,” Yim said.“I used to think in-flight meals have very bland textures, so I tried to supplement that,” he added.First class passengers will be served a four-course menu with a selection of two options for the soup course and three for the main dish. The main dish menu consists of steam-cooked black cod, grilled lobster and maesaengi, or seaweed rice porridge.Business class passengers will have a three-course menu with two options for appetizers and three for the main dish. The main dish menu is braised beef ribs, pork belly with assorted vegetables or grilled tuna bibimbap.Economy class can choose between perilla oil bibimbap with beef or pork.The collaboration with Yim is Singapore Airlines’ latest attempt to serve better and more varied meals. The airline has been running what’s called an international culinary panel since 1998 comprised of world-renowned chefs to advise on its in-flight meals.“We don’t want to compromise our customers experience just because they are inside an airplane,” said Wong.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]