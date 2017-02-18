Who Wants to Marry an Emperor?

- 이전 생략 -Emperor Akihito’s plea for retirement came as a reminder of a possibility some people refuse to face: the imperial system may not survive, no matter how we feel about it. The imperial family now has seven princesses and but a single male heir in the youngest generation, the crown prince’s nephew. If Emperor Akihito retires and the current crown prince ascends the throne, this nephew will be next, and last, in line. It is probable in this day and age that this precious 9-year-old boy will reach adulthood. The real question is, what woman in her right mind would want to marry him?아키히토가 물러나면 왕세자가 뒤를 잇게 된다. 하지만 그마저 숨지거나 왕위에서 물러나면 뒤를 이을 사람은 왕세자의 자식이 아니라 조카가 된다. 왕세자는 자식이 딸(공주)만 하나다. 남자에게만 왕의 자격을 주는 일본 왕실 규범상 왕세자는 자식에게 왕위를 물려줄 수 없는 것이다. 차차기 일본 왕이 될 왕세자의 조카는 9세 소년이다. 의학이 발달한 요즘은 9세 소년이 성인으로 무사히 성장해 왕위를 이을 가능성이 대단히 높다. 그러나 문제는 여성 가운데 제정신이 박힌 사람이라면 그와 결혼할 이가 없다는 것이다.Over the last half-century, the Japanese people have witnessed the severe occupational hazards of marrying a future emperor. Michiko, the current empress, suffered a monthslong loss of voice because of stress; when she finally recovered, we were shocked to see a healthy young woman turn prematurely into an emaciated, frail figure, though still beautiful. Stress-related ailments continued to assail her. Yet she bore two sons (and a daughter), thus accomplishing her essential job: to produce an heir.지난 반세기 동안 일본인들은 왕비나 왕세자비가 겪는 엄청난 스트레스를 지켜봤다. 아키히토의 부인인 현 왕비 미치코는 궁중생활이 힘들어 몇 달간 실어증을 앓기까지 했다. 그 뒤 목소리는 찾았지만 스트레스가 이어지면서 그녀의 얼굴은 10년은 더 늙어 보였다. 그래도 아들 2명과 딸 1명을 낳았으니 왕비로서의 의무는 이행한 셈이다.In contrast, Crown Princess Masako, a Harvard graduate and former junior diplomat, was able to bear only a daughter after what was reported to be years of intense fertility treatments. She has effectively disappeared from public view, making only rare appearances.그러나 하버드대를 졸업한 뒤 촉망받는 외교관으로 활동했던 마사코 왕세자비는 좀처럼 아기를 낳지 못했다. 일본 최고 의료진으로부터 장기간 불임치료를 받은 끝에 겨우 1명을 낳았지만 딸이었다. 그 뒤로 마사코는 대중의 눈앞에서 사라졌다. 국가적 행사에만 간간이 모습을 드러낼 뿐이다.Masako not only was a commoner, but she also, like many well-educated women of today, had a career — or rather, a career most well-educated women of today would love to have. Because we can identify with her, we keep wondering at her decision. Indeed, in an age when women have more options than ever before, why choose a life that reduces you to a womb to carry a son? What some people absurdly claim to be a 2,600-year-old male succession — with several ancient empresses acting as regent — was only made possible thanks to the existence of concubines. While insisting on male succession, the current Imperial House Law laudably, and naïvely, forbids them, laying the burden of producing an heir squarely on the wife’s shoulders.마사코는 단순한 평민 출신 왕세자비가 아니다. 아름답고 활동적인 커리어 여성이었다. 그런 그가 굳이 왕가에 시집가 ‘아들 낳는 도구’로만 취급받는 삶을 자초한 이유는 무엇일까? 일본 왕가는 지난 2600년간 남성이 왕위를 승계해왔다. 그러나 이는 후궁 제도가 있었기에 가능했다. 일본의 왕실법은 남성 승계를 고집하면서도 표면적으론 일부일처제를 유지했다. 그 결과 후계자를 생산하는 부담은 왕비에게 전가됐다.Yet Crown Princess Masako had at least one other woman who could and eventually did take over her job — the wife of the crown prince’s brother, who gave birth to the last heir. The next time around, there will be no such substitute. Marrying the last heir would mean that the continuance of the 2,600-year-old tradition would depend solely on that wife’s luck in bearing a son.다행히 왕세자비 마사코는 왕자 생산의 짐을 덜어줄 여성이 있었다. 왕세손(아키히토의 손자이자 왕세자의 조카)을 출산한 제2왕자의 부인이다. 그러나 이 왕세손과 결혼하는 여성은 남자만이 왕이 될 수 있다는 일본 왕실의 2600년 전통을 잇기 위해 순전히 운에 달린 왕자 생산 임무를 혼자서 지게 된다.If the Japanese people want to see the imperial system survive, the first practical step would be to allow female succession to the throne, whatever the historical claims to exclusively male succession may be. Nearly three-fourths of the population already welcomes the idea. After the new Constitution guaranteed gender equality in 1947, women made gains in many fields, but until recently we had yet to see a woman in a prominent public position. Then came the landslide victory this July of Yuriko Koike as the first female governor of Tokyo. Generally quiet Japanese voters turned overnight into imitations of boisterous Americans, chanting “Yuriko! Yuriko!” throughout her victory speech. The enthusiasm of her amazingly diverse supporters is clear testimony to the readiness of the Japanese people to see a reigning empress.그런 만큼 일본이 왕실을 유지하고 싶다면 여성의 왕위 계승권을 인정해야 한다. 일본 국민의 75%가 ‘여성 일왕’을 지지한다. 1947년 헌법 개정으로 양성평등이 보장되며 여성들의 사회 진출이 급증했지만 공직만큼은 예외였다. 그러나 지난달 여성정치인 고이케 유리코가 도쿄 도지사 선거에서 압승했다. 일본 유권자들은 평소의 얌전함을 버리고 “유리코!”를 환호했다. 이들이 유리코에게 쏟은 열정은 일본인들이 여왕 즉위를 받아들일 준비가 됐음을 분명히 보여줬다.There is of course no way to permanently secure the continuation of the imperial family. An emperor is deprived of basic human rights guaranteed by the Constitution to the commonest of Japanese: Like many monarchs, he can choose neither his occupation nor his place of residence, and he has no freedom of expression. Not only the Japanese imperial family but also other constitutional monarchies may one day self-destruct. Before that day comes, let the Japanese people see a reigning empress stand in the center when the imperial family waves to the crowd. Let them see her walk tall with her husband demurely following behind.왕실을 영원히 지속시킬 방법은 없다. 일본 국민 누구나 누리는 헌법상 기본권을 왕은 누리지 못한다. 직업이나 거주지를 선택할 수 없고 표현의 자유도 없다. 결국 일본 왕가는 사라져갈 것이다. 그렇더라도 그날이 오기까지는 여왕이 손을 흔드는 모습을 보고 싶다. 당당히 걸어가는 여왕의 뒤를 묵묵히 따르는 남편의 모습을 볼 때도 됐다.미즈무라 미나에 소설가