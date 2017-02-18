[앵커브리핑] “스데롯, 그들만의 극장에서는…” (“In their very own Sderot Cinema…”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.그들만의 극장에는 천장이 없었습니다. 관람료도, 정해진 상영 시간도 없었습니다. 관객들은 자유롭게 의자를 가져다 놓고, 술과 팝콘을 들며 영화를 즐겼습니다.There was no ceiling in that theater. There were no fees or a set screening schedule. The audience brought their own seats, and enjoyed the movie with popcorn and alcohol.스데롯 시네마. 3년 전에 있었던 일입니다.This incident is now known as the “Sderot Cinema”, which happened three years ago.*incident: 사건팔레스타인 가자지구가 내려다보이는 스데롯 언덕. 이스라엘 사람들은 그곳에 모여 자신들이 증오하는 팔레스타인 민가에 불 폭탄이 떨어지는 모습을 감상했습니다. 손뼉을 치고, 환호를 터트리면서.From atop the Sderot hills, Israel, one can see the Gaza Strip. Israelis were on hand to view the bombs dropping on civilians - applauding and cheering on in the process.*applaud: 박수를 치다그날은 150여명이 하룻밤 사이 죽임을 당한 날이었습니다.That was the night that approximately 150 people were massacred.*approximately: 대략적으로 *massacre: 학살학살이나 다름없던 폭격과 이를 팝콘을 먹으며 영화 보듯 구경한 스데롯의 언덕. 인간의 증오가 만들어낸 가장 비극적인 장면이었지요.Watching on the bombings as if appreciating a movie, the Israelis were spectators of this massacre while munching on their popcorn. A tragedy produced by the hatred of men.*spectator: 관중 *munch on~ : ~을 우적우적 씹다 *hatred: 증오인간의 증오는 그 끝이 어디일까. 그리고 그 증오는 어떻게 만들어지는 것일까. 또한 그 증오를 이용해 권력을 유지하는 것이야말로 인간은 정치적 동물이라는 아리스토텔레스의 오랜 명제를 증명이나 해주는 것일까.Where is the end of a human being’s hatred? How is this hate created? And is the use of hatred to sustain and maintain power, a verification of Aristoteles’s age-old proposition of man being “political animals?”*verification: 증명 *age-old: 오래된 *proposition: 명제그날은 정월 대보름이었습니다.That was on the day of the first full moon of the year, according to the lunar calendar.둥근 달 아래 둥글게 손을 잡고 풍요와 풍년을 기원해야 했던 날. 시민들은 거대한 차벽을 경계로 갈라져야만 했습니다.On a traditional day where people gather to wish for prosperity and a rich year in harvest hand in hand, citizens were torn apart from their neighbors by police bus blockades as anti-Park protesters and pro-Park supporters staged large-scale rallies on either side of the bus blockade.*prosperity: 풍요 *rich year: 풍년 *hand in hand: 손을 잡고그리고 갈라진 틈 사이로 무수히 건너왔던, 비난과 모욕과 증오의 말들. 그것은 폭력에 다름 아니었습니다.Words of condemnation, insult and hatred that travelled through the cracks and gaps of the bus blockades were no better than physical violence.*condemnation: 비난 *insult: 모욕 *be no better than~: ~와 다름 없다지금의 이 모든 상황을 받아들이고 싶지 않은 사람들 역시 지금쯤 그들만의 극장에 앉아 그들만의 영화를 감상하고 있는지도 모르겠군요.Those who do not want to accept the current situation might also be seated in their own cinemas, watching this movie unfolding before their eyes.끝이 날 것 같지 않은 이 혼돈은 종래에는 끝이 나겠지만, 끝이 난 이후에 이 세상은 어떻게 될 것인가.This seemingly unending chaos will end as it always has, but how will the world be, after all is said and done?*after all is said and done: 끝이 난 후에한 하늘을 덮고 살 수 없을 정도로 시민과 시민 사이 증오를 부추기는 이들은 과연 내일을 염두에나 두고 있는가…Those who instigate hatred between citizens, do they even have the future in mind?*have ~ in mind: 염두에 두다그곳을 조국으로 둔 작가 아모스 오즈는 이렇게 말했습니다. 이것은 "희생자와 희생자 사이의 싸움".Amos Oz, an Israeli novelist, described the predicaments of his home country in these words. “The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a tragic struggle between two victims of Europe.”그리고 모두가 훼손된 민주주의의 희생자들. 또한 스데롯 극장의 전망 좋은 자리에서 이 비극을 부추기며 즐기고 있는 사람들은 누구인가…Everyone is a victim of damaged democracy. Who are the instigators who incite and watch this tragedy from the best seats in the cinema reminiscent of Sderot?*instigate: 부추기다오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.February 13, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster