Kim Jong-nam was assassinated in Malaysia

Malaysian police on Wednesday released CCTV footage of a woman who is suspected to be one of at least two agents who assassinated Kim Jong-nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. [YONHAP] 말레이시아 경찰은 수요일 북한 지도자 김정은의 이복형제 김정남을 암살한 최소 2명의 용의자 중 한 명으로 의심받는 여성의 CCTV 화면을 공개했다. [연합]

Kim Jong-nam 김정남

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, February 16, 2017North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s command to kill his half brother Kim Jong-nam was a “standing order” for at least five years, South Korea’s intelligence chief said Wednesday, after admitting that the original heir apparent of former leader Kim Jong-il was assassinated in a Malaysian airport Monday morning.*half brother: 이복형제*standing order: 상시 명령*heir apparent: 예상 후계자*assassinate: 암살하다이복형제 김정남을 살해하라는 북한 지도자 김정은의 명령은 최소 지난 5년 동안 “상시 명령”이었다고 남한 국정원장이 수요일 말했다. 국정원장은 한때 김정일의 후계자였던 김정남이 월요일 오전 말레이시아 공항에서 암살당했다는 사실을 확인했다.That information was made public by Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the Democratic Party, a member of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee. National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Lee Byung-ho held a closed-door briefing for lawmakers on the committee Wednesday morning.*make public: 공개하다, 발표하다*closed-door briefing: 비공개 설명국회 정보위원회 소속 민주당 김병기 의원이 이 같은 사실을 공개했다. 이병호 국정원장은 수요일 오전 정보위원회 소속 국회의원들에게 비공개로 김정남 암살에 관한 정보를 설명했다.It is not yet known why the 45-year-old self-exile from North Korea was killed or by whom, or for what occasion he was in Malaysia. Kim Jong-nam did not hold any official title in the North Korean government at the time of his death.*self-exile: 자기 의사에 따른 망명자자기 스스로 망명자로 살고 있는 김정남(45세)이 왜 누가 살해했는지, 무슨 일로 말레이시아에 있었는지는 아직 밝혀지지 않았다. 사망 당시 김정남은 북한 정부에서 아무런 공식 직함을 갖고 있지 않았다.“It was a command that had to be pulled off no matter what,” the NIS chief said, according to Rep. Kim. “The spy agency [of North Korea] had consistently been preparing for the killing and it just turned out to have been [successfully] accomplished this time.”*pull ~ off: ~을 끝까지 해내다, 성사시키다*turn out to ~ : ~한 것으로 판명되다국정원장은 “무슨 일이 있어도 완수해야 하는 명령이었다”고 말했다고 김 의원이 전했다. “[북한의] 정보기관은 지속적으로 암살을 준비해왔었고, 이번에 성공적으로 완수한 것으로 판명된 것뿐이다.”The lawmaker also quoted the NIS chief as asserting that Kim Jong-nam felt so threatened that in April 2012 he sent a personal letter to Kim Jong-un in which he wrote: “The only way for me to escape [from the assassination threats] is to commit suicide,” adding, “Please rescind the retribution order.”*commit suicide: 자살하다*rescind: 철회하다, 폐지하다*retribution: 징벌, 응징김 의원에 따르면, 김정남은 너무 암살 위협에 시달려서 2012년 4월 김정은에게 편지를 보냈다고 국정원장이 말했다. 그 편지에서 김정남은 “[암살 위협에서] 벗어나는 유일한 방법은 자살 밖에 없다. 제발 징벌 명령을 철회해 달라”고 썼다고 전했다.Malaysian police said they arrested a female suspect Wednesday morning at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The suspect was in possession of a Vietnamese travel document.*suspect: 용의자*travel document: 여행증명서말레이시아 경찰은 수요일 오전 쿠알라 룸푸르 국제공항에서 여성 용의자 한 명을 체포했다고 발표했다. 그 용의자는 베트남 여권을 소지했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)