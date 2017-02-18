Kim Jong-nam was assassinated in Malaysia
김정남, 말레이시아에서 암살당했다
Feb 18,2017
|Malaysian police on Wednesday released CCTV footage of a woman who is suspected to be one of at least two agents who assassinated Kim Jong-nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. [YONHAP] 말레이시아 경찰은 수요일 북한 지도자 김정은의 이복형제 김정남을 암살한 최소 2명의 용의자 중 한 명으로 의심받는 여성의 CCTV 화면을 공개했다. [연합]
Korea JoongAng Daily
Thursday, February 16, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s command to kill his half brother Kim Jong-nam was a “standing order” for at least five years, South Korea’s intelligence chief said Wednesday, after admitting that the original heir apparent of former leader Kim Jong-il was assassinated in a Malaysian airport Monday morning.
*half brother: 이복형제
*standing order: 상시 명령
*heir apparent: 예상 후계자
*assassinate: 암살하다
이복형제 김정남을 살해하라는 북한 지도자 김정은의 명령은 최소 지난 5년 동안 “상시 명령”이었다고 남한 국정원장이 수요일 말했다. 국정원장은 한때 김정일의 후계자였던 김정남이 월요일 오전 말레이시아 공항에서 암살당했다는 사실을 확인했다.
|Kim Jong-nam 김정남
That information was made public by Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the Democratic Party, a member of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee. National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Lee Byung-ho held a closed-door briefing for lawmakers on the committee Wednesday morning.
*make public: 공개하다, 발표하다
*closed-door briefing: 비공개 설명
국회 정보위원회 소속 민주당 김병기 의원이 이 같은 사실을 공개했다. 이병호 국정원장은 수요일 오전 정보위원회 소속 국회의원들에게 비공개로 김정남 암살에 관한 정보를 설명했다.
It is not yet known why the 45-year-old self-exile from North Korea was killed or by whom, or for what occasion he was in Malaysia. Kim Jong-nam did not hold any official title in the North Korean government at the time of his death.
*self-exile: 자기 의사에 따른 망명자
자기 스스로 망명자로 살고 있는 김정남(45세)이 왜 누가 살해했는지, 무슨 일로 말레이시아에 있었는지는 아직 밝혀지지 않았다. 사망 당시 김정남은 북한 정부에서 아무런 공식 직함을 갖고 있지 않았다.
“It was a command that had to be pulled off no matter what,” the NIS chief said, according to Rep. Kim. “The spy agency [of North Korea] had consistently been preparing for the killing and it just turned out to have been [successfully] accomplished this time.”
*pull ~ off: ~을 끝까지 해내다, 성사시키다
*turn out to ~ : ~한 것으로 판명되다
국정원장은 “무슨 일이 있어도 완수해야 하는 명령이었다”고 말했다고 김 의원이 전했다. “[북한의] 정보기관은 지속적으로 암살을 준비해왔었고, 이번에 성공적으로 완수한 것으로 판명된 것뿐이다.”
The lawmaker also quoted the NIS chief as asserting that Kim Jong-nam felt so threatened that in April 2012 he sent a personal letter to Kim Jong-un in which he wrote: “The only way for me to escape [from the assassination threats] is to commit suicide,” adding, “Please rescind the retribution order.”
*commit suicide: 자살하다
*rescind: 철회하다, 폐지하다
*retribution: 징벌, 응징
김 의원에 따르면, 김정남은 너무 암살 위협에 시달려서 2012년 4월 김정은에게 편지를 보냈다고 국정원장이 말했다. 그 편지에서 김정남은 “[암살 위협에서] 벗어나는 유일한 방법은 자살 밖에 없다. 제발 징벌 명령을 철회해 달라”고 썼다고 전했다.
Malaysian police said they arrested a female suspect Wednesday morning at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The suspect was in possession of a Vietnamese travel document.
*suspect: 용의자
*travel document: 여행증명서
말레이시아 경찰은 수요일 오전 쿠알라 룸푸르 국제공항에서 여성 용의자 한 명을 체포했다고 발표했다. 그 용의자는 베트남 여권을 소지했다.
번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)