Currency wars ahead

In his first two weeks in the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump rolled out one controversial executive order after another, upsetting his predecessor’s signature healthcare achievement known as Obamacare and the multinational free trade deal Trans-Pacific Partnership, announcing renegotiation of the North America Free Trade Agreement, deregulation and anti-immigration actions. He warned of trade barriers to companies at home and abroad against products made outside the United States and accused China and Japan of “playing the money market” — all consistent with his campaign slogan of redesigning public policy to place “America First.” The actions won’t likely make “America Great Again,” as he assures, but can help revive the U.S. economy at least for the next couple of years.Before inauguration, Trump complained that a strong dollar was weakening the competitiveness of American enterprises. On Jan. 31, he singled out Beijing and Tokyo for devaluing their currencies while “we sit there like a bunch of dummies.” On the same day, his top trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Berlin of “exploiting” the United States and the rest of the European Union with a “grossly undervalued” euro. The financial markets were rocked by the attacks, sending major currencies northbound.The Korean currency slipped to 1,130 won against the U.S. dollar from the 1,210 won level late December. Investors dumped the Korean won amid concerns of the U.S. Treasury placing South Korea on a list of currency-manipulating states. The Chinese central bank has raised short-term interest rates and its Japanese counterpart indicated tapering in its quantitative easing program to allow the yen to be revaluated ahead of the looming currency war. German treasury and central bank authorities, on the other hand, suggested its support for the ultra-loose monetary policy of the European Central Bank. But seen overall, Trump’s comments have helped trigger changes in monetary policies around the world that condone weaker domestic currencies.Trump played a role as president consistent with his business style as a real estate mogul. He debunks customary rules in deal-making.He chases practicality over theory. In theory, Trumpnomics, or expansionary fiscal policy through tax cuts and infrastructure spending, would accelerate growth in the short term, and at the same time it stokes inflation and the dollar. Moreover, the anticipated increases in U.S. interest rates, which could be as many as three hikes this year, would further fan the strengthening of the dollar.Trump would be well aware of the contradictory outcome of his policy. He knows exactly what he is doing. He may sound as if favoring a weak dollar, but actually wants a strong dollar to demonstrate the greenback’s predominance as the global reserve currency. The merits from a reserve currency are huge. Printing a $100 note costs just 12.3 cents. But the value of the paper is 813 times the cost because of the world’s belief in it. The seigniorage — or the difference between the value of money and the minting cost — is astronomical.Washington will likely continue with verbal interventions and actions to uphold the strong dollar as the predominant means for international settlements without having an overvalued dollar.We must come up with a contingency plan on the currency front. Seoul in October was cited on the U.S. Treasury’s “monitoring” list along with Beijing, Tokyo and Berlin — an inch away from being branded a currency manipulator. Korea could stay safe in the next review in April, given its reduced surpluses with the U.S. after peaking at $25.8 billion in 2015. Washington uses the currency offender list to primarily target Beijing.Even if we avoid joining the list with China, pressure on the Chinese yuan could directly hit the won. From 2015 to January of this year, the correlation between the two currencies averaged at 0.47. The correlation in the pair rose from 0.76 to 0.87 three months before and after Trump’s election victory. The coupling rate accelerated after Trump was elected. In other words, appreciation in the yuan translates into the same outcome with the won. The volatility in the foreign exchange market would go up because Beijing won’t likely easily yield to Trump’s threats.Our maneuvering options are limited. Authorities can merely resort to a so-called “smoothing operation” to prevent a sharp swing in the currency. They must be able to prove with data that their intervention is designed to stabilize the local exchange market and not to reverse the trend. At the same time, they must reinforce the foreign exchange reserves. They must do their best to renew the currency swap agreement with China regardless of its backlash over the deployment of the U.S. antimissile system in South Korea. Companies also should beef up their foreign exchange leveraging.트럼프는 취임 후 2주 만에 오바마케어 규제부담 완화 행정명령을 시작으로 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP) 탈퇴, 북미자유무역협정(NAFTA) 재협상, 글로벌기업에 대한 미국내 투자 압력, 중국과 일본 등 무역적자국에 대한 환율 압박, 반이민 행정명령 등을 쏟아냈다. 미국 우선주의(America First)로 집약되는 그의 정책들이 가시화되기 시작한 것이다. 이것이 그의 공언대로 '미국을 다시 위대하게(Make America Great Again)'할 수 있을 것 같지는 않지만, 1~2년 남짓은 미국 경기를 끌어올릴 것 같다.트럼프 대통령은 취임 전 달러화 강세로 인한 미국기업의 경쟁력 약화에 대한 불만을 토로하였고, 지난달 31일엔 중국과 일본을 사실상 ‘환율조작국’으로 지목했다. 같은 날 피터 나바로 미 국가무역위원회(NTC) 위원장도 “독일이 유로화 가치를 큰 폭으로 절하해 미국과 유럽연합(EU) 회원국을 착취하고 있다.”고 독일을 정면으로 비판하였다. 그 말 한마디에 전세계 외환시장은 크게 출렁거렸고, 주요국 통화가 일제히 평가절상되었다.우리 원화도 작년 말 1210원 대까지 가파르게 올랐다가 트럼프 발언 이후 작년 11월 초 수준인 1130원 대로 떨어졌다. 미국 재무부가 오는 4월 환율보고서에서 우리나라를 환율조작국으로 지정할지 모르는 상황에서도 시장이 선반응한 결과이다. 트럼프의 환율전쟁 도발 발언 직후 중국은 단기금리 인상에 나섰고, 일본도 다소 모호한 '테이퍼링(양적완화 축소)' 신호를 통해 엔화가치 절상을 수용할 듯한 모습을 보이고 있다. 반면 독일의 중앙은행은 예전과 달리 오히려 유로화 초고도 완화를 시사하였다. 그럼에도 불구하고 전체적으로 트럼프의 환율관련 발언은 단기적으로 상당한 효과를 나타낸 것으로 평가된다.역시 트럼프답다. ‘룰’(rule)보다는 ‘딜’(deal), ‘이론적 설명’보다는 ‘당근(실리)’을 중시한다는 것을 확실하게 보여준 것이다. 이론적으로 따져보면 트럼프노믹스의 대표공약인 감세와 인프라투자 확대 등 확장적 재정정책은 단기적으로 경제성장률을 끌어올리겠지만, 물가상승 압력이 커져 금리를 상승시키고 달러화 강세를 초래한다. 더구나 금년에 미국 연준이 1~3 차례 기준금리를 올릴 것으로 예상되기 때문에 달러 강세는 피하기 어렵다.이런 장·단기의 상충되는 결과를 트럼프가 모를까? 전혀 그렇지 않다. 얼핏 들으면 모순되는 것 같지만, 미국은 약(弱)달러 정책을 지향하면서도 동시에 세계 기축통화로서의 위상을 지키기 위해 강(强)달러를 지지한다. 기축통화의 이점은 실로 막대하다. 100달러짜리 한 장을 인쇄하는 비용이 12.3센트에 불과하다. 그러나 기축통화이기 때문에 전세계 사람들이 발행비용의 813배의 가치가 있다고 믿고 사용하고 있으니 그 주조차익(seigniorage)만 해도 천문학적 액수가 된다. 미국은 앞으로도 달러화의 실질가치를 가급적 높이지 않으면서도 “국제결제통화로서의 강한 위상 유지”라는 의미의 강한 달러를 위해 지금과 유사한 발언과 행동을 할 것이다. 그만큼 환율의 변동성은 커질 것이다.우리도 당장에는 환율조작국 지정문제로 긴장을 늦추기 어려운 것이 사실이다. 작년 10월 미 재무부가 중국, 일본, 독일 등과 함께 한국을 ‘환율조작국’ 전 단계인 ‘환율관찰대상국’으로 지정했다. 그러나 금년 4월에 한국을 환율조작국으로 지정할 가능성이 커보이지는 않는다. 한국의 대미무역 흑자규모가 2015년 258억 달러를 정점으로 줄고 있고, 미국의 실익도 크지 않기 때문이다. 미국의 환율조작국 지정의 주 목표는 중국이기 때문에 지정기준 변경 등을 통해서라도 중국을 환율조작국으로 지정할 의지는 상당히 강한 것 같다.우리가 환율조작국으로 지정되지 않더라도 중국에 대한 위안화 평가절상 압력이 가시화될 경우 우리에게도 불똥이 튈 가능성은 크다. 2015년부터 금년 1월까지의 두 통화의 상관관계가 0.47이었다. 그러나 작년 11월 트럼프 당선 전 3개월과 당선 후 3개월을 비교해 보면 원화와 위안화의 상관관계가 0.76에서 0.87로 증가하였다. 이는 원화와 위안화의 동조화가 트럼프 당선 이후 급격하게 증가했음을 보여준다. 즉 위안화가 평가절상될 경우 원화도 평가절상될 가능성이 과거에 비해 훨씬 커졌음을 의미한다. 위안화의 국제화를 추진하고 있는 중국이 계속해서 트럼프 뜻대로 움직여 줄 가능성은 크지 않기 때문에 실제 환율 변동성은 더 커질 것으로 보인다.환율과 관련해 우리가 할 수 있는 것은 상당히 제한적이다. 가급적 외환의 급격한 변동을 완화시키기 위해 기대가 한 쪽으로 쏠리지 않도록 스무딩오퍼레이션(미세조정)을 지속해 나가야 한다. 이러한 외환시장 안정화 노력이 환율 흐름의 기조를 바꾸기 보다는 변동성을 완화하는 것이 주된 목표임을 데이터로 보여줄 필요가 있다. 이에 더해 1선 및 2선 외환보유액 확충을 위한 노력을 지속해 나가야 한다. 특히 ‘싸드 배치’ 이슈와 관련하여 중국과의 통화스왑이 중단될 것이라는 우려를 불식시키고 통화스왑을 연장시켜야 한다. 기업들 역시 스스로 환위험에 대한 준비에 만전을 기해야 할 것이다.