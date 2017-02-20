Presley’s twins, 8, in protective custody

NEW YORK - Lisa Marie Presley said she’s deeply in debt and just out of a treatment facility in court papers that accuse her estranged fourth husband of having hundreds of inappropriate photographs of children on his computer.Their 8-year-old twin daughters are under the care of California child protective services, according to documents filed with California Superior Court in Los Angeles. The documents are related to husband Michael Lockwood’s request for spousal support. Lockwood has not been charged with anything and his lawyer said the accusations are inaccurate.The court papers tell a tale of profligacy and alleged fraud that has made things messy for Presley, the 49-year-old only child of Elvis Presley and ex-wife of both Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.It’s not clear why Presley’s daughters are in state custody; her lawyer did not return a call for comment Saturday. Presley said in court papers that she has lived with her adult daughter and has been in a treatment facility for undisclosed reasons since moving from Tennessee to California last year. She and Lockwood separated in June after 10 years of marriage.Presley said there is a children’s court trial set for March related to her discovery of photos and “disturbing” video on her husband’s computer.” I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach,” she wrote in court papers.Lockwood’s lawyer, Jeff Sturman, said his client denied the “highly sensational” and “inaccurate” charges.In court papers, Lockwood called it distasteful that Presley “has placed more value on trying to damage my reputation than on the fact that her false statements may be brought to our daughters’ attention.”Lockwood wants the court to order Presley to pay him $40,000 a month in spousal support and $100,000 in attorneys’ fees. He’s a musician who said he essentially gave up his career to work with his singer-writer wife.Presley said she gets a $100,000 monthly inheritance check and is paid $4,300 a month and gets health insurance through her father’s estate. She also has a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises that is held in a trust; Elvis’ estate earns millions of dollars a year.Yet Presley, who said her funds were mishandled by a manager, says she owes millions in back taxes and credit card bills. AP