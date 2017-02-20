BTS sets sights on Billboard Hot 100, U.S. splash

Korean idol group BTS (Bangtan Boys) said it wants to make bigger strides and splash onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States with their latest song “Spring Day.”“My personal goal this year is making the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Making it onto that chart is every artists’ dream,” BTS member V said at a press conference on Saturday at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul ahead of the group’s concert.On Jan. 13, the seven-member act released its new album “Wings: You Never Walk Alone,” with its lead single “Spring Day” soaring to No. 1 on all eight major music streaming services, including Melon, Mnet, Olleh Music and Genie.The album consists of 18 tracks, including four new ones - “Spring Days,” “Not Today,” “Outro: Wings” and “A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone.” All members participated in writing songs and lyrics, and producing the album.BTS made headlines last year for making it to the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart for the third time in a row with its second album “Wings,” hitting the record-high 26th spot. The team has yet to make an entry into the benchmark Billboard Hot 100 chart.’The team wanted to touch upon themes of consolation and hope in “Spring Day” and shift from its previously darker tone.“If we sang of despair, conflict and temptation in our previous ‘Wings’ album, we wanted to sing of hope and solace.”Because of its lyrics of wanting to meet a long-lost friend, “Spring Day” has stirred up a bit of a controversy online in that it reminded some people of the 2014 Sewol ferry tragedy that claimed the lives of hundreds of students.“To speak frankly, we’re cautious of speaking of the Sewol incident,” Rap Monster said, but added that he believes BTS too should empathize and share a part of the collective responsibility as a Korean national.“Listeners and watchers [of the music video] can have various interpretations,” the artist said, adding that he’ll leave individual judgments to the fans.When asked about the team’s secret to success, member Jin attributed it to the team’s dynamics and what he described as the “growth of the members.”“Since our debut song ‘No More Dream,’ not a single member has remained still in terms of growth. I also think we’re loved because of our team dynamics,” said Jin.The singer also noted the growing K-pop fan communities around the world, with many of their lyrics translated being shared online.“How people can share the message of youth and being young [via online] which we sing can also be a factor in our popularity,” said Jin.After a two-day concert in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday, BTS will embark on a world tour and perform 19 shows in 11 cities, including those in Chile, Brazil, the U.S. and Thailand.Yonhap