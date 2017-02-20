Boiling point or time to thaw? (국문)

Kim Jong-nam, eldest son of Kim Jong-il, was assassinated. At the scene of the drama in Kuala Lumpur, the media are busy investigating.
Kim entered Malaysia on Feb. 6. He was carrying a North Korean passport under the name of Kim Cheol. He had double identities. On the morning of Feb. 13, he was poisoned at the airport check-in counter on his way to Macau. He went to the airport clinic and showed difficulty breathing. The local police initially thought that he had died suddenly. In reality, no one would suspect a poisoning terror attack.
National Intelligence Service chief Lee Byung-ho, who served as the ambassador to Malaysia for three years, told the National Assembly on Feb. 15 that the agency learned of the situation the day of the incident. Lee is an intelligence expert who has published a book on Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.
The first report on the assassination was aired on television news. Reports indicated that North Korean Worker’s Party chairman Kim Jong-un eliminated his half-brother, a potential rival. At 11 p.m., Malaysian police released documents indicating the death of a North Korean man named Kim Cheol, born in 1970, and a request for an autopsy.
About five hours after the initial report, China reacted through the WeChat account operated by the international edition of Chinese state organ People’s Daily. It was a semi-official response. “Why was it reported in Korea first, not Malaysia?” “It will help the conservatives in Korea.” “The timing is strange. … The purpose is Thaad deployment.” “We shouldn’t dance along with Korea.” Conspiracy theories prevail in China.
The North moved as well. They used diplomatic channels to prevent an autopsy and demanded the body be handed over. On Feb. 15, the North Korean Ambassador arrived at the autopsy site, but had been conducted.
There are conspiracy theories in Kuala Lumpur as well. Four days after the incident, Nanyang Siang Pau reported a short article titled “Are Korea and Japan Real Culprits?” It gave four reasons: Kim Jong-un does not have a motive. Kim Jong-nam had already acknowledged defeat and given up power. Kim Jong-nam and Kim Jong-un have shared interests. The assassination of Kim Jong-nam is likely to be a trap to accuse Kim Jong-un.
On the same day, China focused on the report in Korea that Pyongyang made a move as Kim Jong-nam recently sought asylum in Korea. Even if the North actually ordered a hit on Kim, Korea is accountable as well.
103 years ago, the Crown Prince of Austria was shot in a foreign country, and the nationalism that swept Europe led to World War I.
Millions of soldiers were killed. Yet another “crown prince” has been poisoned. It is up to the people that remain to make it a catalyst for World War III or a chance to bring the thawing season.
*The author is a Beijing correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIN KYUNG-JIN
북한 김정일 위원장의 장남 김정남이 암살당했다. 사건 현장인 쿠알라룸푸르에서는 지금 드라마틱한 암살의 진상을 캐기 위한 취재 전쟁이 한창이다.
김정남은 6일 입국했다. 여권 명은 김철. 북한 정식 여권이다. 이중 신분자였다. 13일 오전 마카오 귀국 길 공항 2청사 체크인 카운터에서 독극물 공격을 당했다. 공항 클리닉에서 호흡 곤란을 호소했다. 병원이송 중 숨졌다. 현지 경찰은 돌연사로 판단했다. 현실에서 독극물 테러는 떠올리기 쉽지 않다.
1997년부터 3년간 말레이 대사를 역임한 이병호 현 국정원장은 이날 상황을 파악했다고 15일 국회에서 말했다. 그는 대사 이임 무렵 이스라엘 정보기구 모사드 번역서를 냈다. 정보 전문가다.
사건 발생 이틀째. 오후 늦게 한국 TV의 첫 보도가 나왔다. 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장이 이복형인 잠재적 경쟁자를 제거했다는 보도가 쏟아졌다.
오후 11시 말레이시아 경찰이 평양 출생, 1970년생 북한 국적 남성 김철의 사망 사실과 사인 조사를 위한 부검 신청 사실을 담은 문건을 발표했다.
첫 보도 5시간 쯤 뒤 중국도 반응을 내놨다. 협객도(俠客島)라는 웨이신(微信·모바일 메신저) 매체를 통해서다. 공산당 기관지 인민일보 해외판이 운영한다. 준(准) 공식 반응인 셈이다. “왜 말레이시아 아닌 한국에서 먼저 보도됐나?” “한국 보수파가 가장 이롭다.” “시점이 궤이(詭異)하다. 3월 초 한·미 연합 군사 훈련은 역대 최대 규모다. 사드(고고도미사일방어·THAAD) 체계 배치가 목적이다. 북에 대한 선제 공격, 원점 제거도 가능하다.” “한국의 여론전이 아닌지 살펴라. ‘한국을 따라 춤 춰선(隨韓起舞)’ 안된다.” 음모론은 중국에서 정론이 됐다.
북한도 움직였다. 외교 채널을 통해 부검을 말렸다. 시신을 요구했다. 15일 부검 현장에는 대사까지 출동했다. 부검은 진행됐다.
쿠알라룸푸르에서도 음모론이 보였다. 사건 4일차 남양상보(南洋商報)는 ‘한·일이 진짜 범인?’이란 3단 기사를 실었다. 근거는 네 가지. ^김정은은 살인 동기가 없다. 김정남은 이미 패배를 인정, 권력을 포기했다 ^김정남과 김정은은 실제 이익 공동체다 ^김정남 암살은 김정은 혐의를 노린 함정일 가능성이 높다.
이날 중국은 한국의 “김정남이 최근 한국 망명을 시도하자 북이 먼저 움직였다”는 보도에 주목했다. 주범이 북한이라도 원인을 제공한 한국 책임이 더 크다는 논리다.
사건 5일차. 일본의 권위있는 경제지가 중국 책임론을 펼쳤다. “베이징도 마카오도 아닌 공항 보안이 허술한 말레이시아에서 살해 한 것은 ‘중국의 배려’”라는 기사다.
103년전 오스트리아 황태자가 이역에서 총성에 쓰러졌다. 유럽을 휩쓸던 민족주의는 1차 대전이라는 집단 ‘패싸움’으로 번졌다. 수백 만 군인이 숨졌다. 또 다른 ‘황태자’가 독살당했다. 3차 대전의 촉매가 될 지 새로운 해빙기를 여는 계기로 만들지는 올곧이 남은 자의 몫이다.
신경진 베이징 특파원