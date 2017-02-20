Samsung’s trial (국문)
‘영장기각 = 무죄’ 아니듯 ‘구속 = 유죄’ 아니다
The ramifications from Samsung Group leader Lee Jae-yong’s arrest will be big. The 48-year-old scion will be the first member of the Lee family to be detained. It is unfortunate that the country’s top corporate head, who does not pose a risk of fleeing or destroying evidence, is under custody. But his arrest shows that special prosecutors have persuaded the court on its case against President Park Geun-hye and her secretive confidante Choi Soon-sil for taking 43.3 billion won ($37.6 million) from Samsung, allegedly in return for political favors.
The court granted the warrant on two grounds. It agreed on the validity of the new criminal charge based on additional evidence from prosecutors. They hoped to prove the Blue House was involved in the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries that strengthened Lee’s control over the group. Their investigation dug into government favors after the merger, such as favorable cross-sharing regulations and the transition of Samsung Life Insurance into a financial holding group. Prosecutors presented notes from An Chong-bum, President Park’s former senior policy coordination secretary who kept records on corporate funds and what the government could do to reward them.
Physical detention does not make someone guilty. An arrest warrant can be issued upon probable cause. A court delivers a ruling strictly based on evidence. It is now up to the court to decide whether Lee is guilty. His arrest will have an influence on special prosecutors’ request to extend the timeline of their investigation. They argue that they need more time to question the president and her former senior secretary for civil affairs Woo Byung-woo. Park must comply with the questioning without any conditions attached. Without it, the probe on her power abuse scandal cannot be concluded.
Opposition parties are seeking to extend the investigation period without the need for endorsement from the acting president. But the move could be blocked by the ruling party. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, the acting president, should make a decision as to not disturb the investigation.
Meanwhile, the country’s top conglomerate remains leaderless. Without the owner’s quick decision making, Samsung Electronics would not have acted so fast and resolutely on discontinuing the Galaxy Note7. It also could not have pushed ahead with a mega deal like the $8 billion acquisition of Harman International. The news also bodes badly for its global rank and credibility. Samsung could lose international bids if its management is accused of wrongdoing. The company should do all it can to keep its ship intact.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 18, Page 26
지난 금요일 새벽 이재용 삼성전자 부회장의 구속이 던지는 의미와 파장은 크다. 삼성은 이병철 창업주, 이건희 회장, 이 부회장으로 이어지는 3대 79년 역사에서 처음 총수 구속 사태를 맞았다. 우리는 그동안 불구속 수사와 유죄가 확정될 때까지 무죄추정의 원칙을 강조해왔다. 따라서 도주나 증거인멸 가능성이 없는 글로벌 기업 총수를 굳이 구속시킨 것은 유감이 아닐 수 없다. 반면 특검 입장에선 ‘뇌물죄 프레임’에 대해 임시나마 법원의 인가를 받은 셈이 됐다. 최순실과 공모해 삼성에서 433억원을 받은 박근혜 대통령을 뇌물혐의로 사법처리하기 위한 돌파구도 마련했다.
영장전담 판사가 밝힌 영장 발부 사유는 크게 두 가지다. '새롭게 구성된 범죄 혐의가 있고 추가로 수집된 증거 자료가 있다'는 거였다. 특검은 1차 구속영장 청구 때는 2015년 7월의 삼성물산·제일모직 합병 과정에 청와대가 개입한 사실을 입증하는 데만 주력했다. 하지만 이번에는 경영권 승계작업의 범위를 삼성SDI의 순환출자 고리 해소와 삼성생명의 금융지주회사 전환 등 합병 이후까지로 확장했다. 뇌물죄 적용의 틀을 넓힌 것이다. 이런 상황에서 특검이 안종범 전 수석의 수첩 39권 등을 추가로 제시하자 법원이 그 증거가치를 인정해 영장 발부 쪽으로 방향을 튼 것으로 알려졌다.
하지만 지난번 1차 영장 기각이 무죄라는 의미가 아닌 것처럼 이번 구속 영장 발부가 곧 유죄인 것도 아니다. 구속영장은 범죄사실에 대한 소명이 있으면 발부된다. 그러나 형사재판에서는 증거법칙에 따라 합리적 의심을 배제할 정도의 엄격한 증명이 있어야만 유죄 판결이 내려진다. 시시비비는 법원의 정식 재판에서 가려질 수밖에 없다.
이 부회장 구속은 특검이 지난 16일 황교안 대통령 권한대행에게 요청한 수사기간 연장의 결정에도 영향을 미칠 것으로 보인다. 특검은 연장 사유로 박 대통령 대면조사 필요성과 우병우 전 민정수석 의혹 등 남은 과제들이 적지 않다는 점을 들었다. 박 대통령은 지금 당장 아무런 조건없이 대면조사에 임하는 게 옳다. 차일피일 미루는 건 국민 기만이요 약속 파기에 다름 아니다. 대통령 대면조사 없이는 국정농단 사건에 마침표를 찍기 어려운 구도다.
야당이 특검 판단으로 수사 기간 연장이 가능토록 한 특검법 개정안 상정을 추진 중이지만 여당의 반대로 무산될 가능성이 크다. 장단점이 상존하는 이 문제는 황 권한대행이 법과 논리에 따라 신중하게 결정하는 게 바람직하다.
삼성그룹은 비상이 걸렸다. 그룹 컨트롤타워인 총수가 없으면 추진하기 어려운 일이 많아서다. 지난해 갤럭시 노트7 배터리 발화 사건 당시 삼성전자가 손실을 감수하고 전량 회수와 단종을 결정했던 것도 그룹 총수의 결단이 있어 가능했던 일이라고 한다. 급변하는 경영환경에 대응해 80억 달러(9조2000억원)를 주고 미국 전장업체 하만 인수를 경정한 것도 마찬가지다. 삼성 제품의 대외 이미지와 신뢰도 하락도 문제다. 경영진의 부정한 행위가 입증되면 각종 국제 입찰에서 불이익을 받을 수 있다. 한국 경제에도 큰 부담이 된다. 삼성은 이런 충격이 확산되지 않도록 빈틈없는 비상경영체제를 가동해야 할 것이다.